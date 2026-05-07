ADAMA Appoints Hongsheng Liu as EVP AI Production and João Aleixo as EVP Brazil

Appointments strengthen operational leadership and regional growth focus

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, announced the appointment of Hongsheng Liu as Executive Vice President (EVP) AI Production, and João Aleixo as EVP Brazil. Effective May 2026, these appointments bring extensive operational, industrial, and regional leadership experience to key roles at ADAMA, supporting manufacturing changes and growth in strategic markets.

Hongsheng Liu is appointed EVP AI Production, effective May 1, 2026. Prior to assuming this role, Hongsheng served as ADAMA's Special Advisor to the CEO on Operations, bringing deep operational expertise and a broad leadership perspective. Before joining the company, he held several senior leadership positions across Sinochem and Syngenta Group China, including CEO of Sinochem International Corporation, President of Sinochem Group's Chemical SBU, and President of Syngenta Group China. He also serves as a Board Member of ADAMA Ltd. With his extensive industry background and close involvement in ADAMA's operations, Hongsheng is well positioned to lead the next phase of AI Production and manufacturing transformation.

João Aleixo was appointed EVP Brazil effective May 4, 2026. João joined ADAMA from DVA Agro, where he served as Global Managing Director with responsibility for global P&L and operations across more than 50 countries. He brings deep knowledge of the Brazilian market, international supply networks, and the global off–patent crop protection ecosystem, alongside a strong track record of transformational leadership and growth.

"These appointments underscore the value we place on proven experience and deep industry knowledge in driving our company forward," said Gael Hili, President and CEO of ADAMA. "I am confident that Hongsheng and João will play key roles in advancing our operational excellence and supporting sustainable growth."

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

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ADAMA Contact

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.