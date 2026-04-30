ADAMA Publishes 2025 ESG Report

Company on track to meet Scope 1 and 2 GHG reduction target; improves ESG rating across leading agencies

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553) today published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, prepared in accordance with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's newly introduced sustainability reporting guidelines. The report provides an overview of ADAMA's ESG approach, activities, and performance in 2025, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainability practices and manage ESG-related risks across the organization.

Complementing these efforts, ADAMA achieved improved ratings from several leading ESG agencies, including EcoVadis, GreenEye (Israel), and Wind ESG Rating (China), reflecting external recognition of its ESG progress.

Key 2025 ESG performance highlights include:

21% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to the 2024 baseline, keeping the Company on track to meet its 2030 reduction target of a 34% reduction.

Elimination of coal from all on-site operations

75% hazardous waste recycling and re-use, achieved ahead of schedule

More than 680,000 farmers worldwide trained on the safe and responsible use of crop protection products

Introduction of a global digital Health and Safety system to enhance reporting, data quality and oversight across production sites.

Record female representation across the organization, including in management roles

Gaël Hili, President & CEO of ADAMA: "ADAMA continues to strengthen how we manage ESG across the business, with clearer process for risk management, performance measurement, and accountability. Our 2025 ESG Report reflects tangible progress, including reductions in emissions, advances in hazardous waste recycling, and continued investment in training to support the safe and responsible use of our products by farmers. Safety remains a core priority as we implement dozens of initiatives across the company. Together, these actions support a more resilient and sustainable business for the long term."

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

ADAMA Contact:

Tal Moise

Global Public Relation

[email protected]

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SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.