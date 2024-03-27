ADAMA Appoints Two New Management Members: Florian Wagner to EVP Portfolio and Innovation; Ruthie Zeltzer to EVP People

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, announced the appointment of Florian Wagner to the new role of Executive Vice President (EVP) Portfolio and Innovation, and Ruthie Zeltzer to the role of EVP People. Both are joining ADAMA's Executive Team.

Florian Wagner will lead the end-to-end management of ADAMA's portfolio lifecycle, accelerating and refining innovation processes. Drawing from his recognized background in product development and launch, as well as his rich experience in marketing, portfolio management, digital transformation, and strategic planning, Florian brings a dynamic vision to drive impactful growth and value for our customers.

He joins the company after 17 years in Syngenta, where he held positions of increasing managerial responsibility. In his most recent role, he led the marketing and business development teams for Syngenta's crop protection business in Europe, Africa, and Middle East. He holds a M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech, and a Dipl. Wirtsch Ing. from the University of Karlsruhe.

Ruthie Zeltzer takes on the responsibility of fortifying ADAMA's organizational culture, ensuring its resilience amidst the evolving crop protection industry. Her primary focus will be on nurturing ADAMA's People-First culture, creating an environment where teams and individuals thrive while adhering to core values of excellence, teamwork, equity, and inclusiveness.

With a passion for facilitating growth and development, Ruthie brings three decades of extensive experience across sectors such as pharmaceuticals and high-tech, spanning regions including the US, LATAM, Russia and Israel. Ruthie spent the last 15 years in leadership roles at Merck Pharmaceuticals, including her most recent position as VP HR Lead for Merck Animal Health. She holds a B.A. in Psychology and Criminology from the Bar-Ilan University, Israel.

Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of ADAMA: "I am happy to extend a warm welcome to Florian and Ruthie as they join the Global ADAMA Leadership Team.

"The creation of a new Portfolio and Innovation division, that will be led by Florian, encompasses the end-to-end management of ADAMA's portfolio lifecycle. Through this change we aim to foster a strategic and integrated approach to the continual evolution and increasing differentiation of our offering. I'm confident, that together with our outstanding global development and marketing teams, we will continue to serve the unique needs of customers who are looking for innovative, quality solutions based on our novel formulation technologies.

"Ruthie's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and fostering our people's development makes her the right leader for this important role. Under Ruthie's guidance, we are confident that we will further enhance our organizational culture and empower our people worldwide, driving ADAMA's success in the years to come."

The new role of EVP Portfolio and Innovation replaces two roles: VP Innovation, Development, Research, and Registration (IDR), and VP Marketing & Product Strategy.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing management team members Yoav Avidor, Walter Costa and Mody Benaiah, who together have dedicated decades to advancing ADAMA and made a notable mark," Mr. Hawkins continued. "We greatly appreciate their contributions and wish them well in their future endeavors."

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

