ADAMA Reaches a Major Milestone with Innovative New Active Ingredient Gilboa™

Opening new possibilities for farmers in Europe to combat key cereal diseases while enhancing crop quality

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, announced today its plan to introduce a novel fungicidal Active Ingredient, Gilboa™, targeting key cereal and oilseed rape diseases including Septoria, Ramularia, and Sclerotinia. The company has submitted this innovative molecule to the Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC), where it is expected to be assigned to a new mode of action group for cereals. This innovation will offer European farmers a valuable resistance management tool, enabling the use of Gilboa™-based fungicides in conjunction with, or instead of, existing fungicides.

In the past five years, EU farmers have lost access to 68 conventional pesticide active ingredients due to regulatory changes. Moreover, it has been some years since a new molecule targeting Septoria in wheat, Ramularia in barley, or Sclerotinia in oilseed rape has been introduced to market. Unlike existing solutions, many of which are based on SDHI and DMI's, Gilboa™ targets a different pathway. This new approach offers farmers an innovative way to tackle serious fungal diseases while enhancing crop quality.

"Based on our extensive field trials, Gilboa™ is a major game-changer for cereal farmers in Great Britain, Europe and globally," said Florian Wagner, EVP Portfolio and Innovation at ADAMA. "Based on its mode of action, this new chemistry exemplifies ADAMA's leadership in developing advanced solutions to protect cereal crops while reducing the risk of resistance development."

"We expect Gilboa™ to be a standout solution to challenges faced by farmers worldwide," said Gaël Hili, President and CEO at ADAMA. "Farmers today need more diverse and effective tools in their toolkit, and Gilboa™ delivers exactly that. By complementing ADAMA's existing portfolio of cereal fungicides, it provides growers with a broader range of solutions to manage disease pressure more effectively. This aligns with our strategy to deliver innovative solutions that address growers' evolving needs, improve disease management, and support sustainable agriculture."

Gilboa™ was submitted for registration in 2023 and is expected to be approved in Great Britain in 2027 and the EU in 2029. Subsequent registrations are planned for additional territories.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X® at @ADAMAAgri.

ADAMA Contact:

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.