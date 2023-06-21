ADAMA Receives Registration for Sierra®, the First Off-Patent, Self-Produced Saflufenacil-Based Product in Australia

News provided by

ADAMA Ltd.

21 Jun, 2023, 07:07 ET

Sierra® is based on ADAMA's unique formulation technology platform for improved consumer traits and robust efficacy on key broadleaf weeds

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, announces the registration of Sierra®, its self-produced Saflufenacil-based herbicide formulation, the first off-patent product based on this active ingredient, in Australia.

Sierra®, powered by ADAMA's unique formulation technology platform, provides farmers with a critical resistance management tool for improved knockdown of annual grass and broadleaf weeds in various crop and non-crop situations, while maximizing efficiency and minimizing loss of valuable soil moisture. Sierra's® superior and consistent performance in comparison to existing solutions has been confirmed by more than 100 trials conducted across different conditions.

"This significant milestone is the first global registration of Saflufenacil, one of the active ingredients in our 'Core Leap' strategy," said Walter Costa, VP Marketing and Product Strategy at ADAMA. "The registration in Australia of this important molecule demonstrates our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that meet farmers' needs and ADAMA's agility to bring that strategy to life. We are excited to bring this patented, high-performance product to the market. It is part of our commitment to offer a complete range of crop protection solutions to cereals and pulse growers around the globe."

ADAMA expects further registration approvals for this product to be obtained in the upcoming years in Brazil, Canada, Argentina, South Africa and others.

About ADAMA's Core Leap strategy

To increase the commercial potential and sustainability of ADAMA's portfolio, the company identified 24 leading active ingredients coming off patent. These active ingredients form the building blocks of ADAMA's innovation pipeline. ADAMA's proprietary Formulation Technology Platforms further optimize the performance of these molecules, transforming them into more effective, sustainable, and user-friendly products.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

 ADAMA Contact:

Tal Moise
Public Relations
Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

