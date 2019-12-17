Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Sex Toys
Dec 17, 2019, 11:47 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adamandeve.com (www.adamandeve.com), America's most trusted source for adult products, is interested in everything related to sex. Because sex toys are an important part of the entire sexual experience for many people, they would like to share some surprising statistics on all things sex toy related with their latest infographic.
This informational bulletin provides data on everything from top-selling toys at Adam & Eve, to age of first adult toy purchase, to statistics on cleaning the toys.
"Adam & Eve is pleased to provide this overview on sex toys," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for adamandeve.com. "We're happy that adult toys have become so acceptable in mainstream America, and we're excited to play a role in making them fun and accessible to adults everywhere."
This infographic can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.adameve.com/t-infographic-sextoys101.aspx
