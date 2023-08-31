AdamEve.com Announces Back to School Fun for Adults: Relishing Remote Work Perks

News provided by

AdamEve.com

31 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the back-to-school season upon us, Adam & Eve, America's most trusted adult-themed online retailer, invites adults 18 and over, especially those working remotely or on a hybrid schedule, to relish the unique advantages of working from home.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9078453-adam-and-eve-back-to-school-daytime-dates-remote-work-perks/

Continue Reading
9078453_taking_advantage_of_lunchtime_sex_date_0828_MNR
9078453_taking_advantage_of_lunchtime_sex_date_0828_MNR
AdamEve.com Announces Back to School Fun for Adults: Relishing Remote Work Perks
AdamEve.com Announces Back to School Fun for Adults: Relishing Remote Work Perks

"Many companies are gearing up to welcome their workforce back into the physical workspace," says Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST and AASECT certified sex therapist, sexologist and licensed marriage and family therapist for AdamEve.com. "This transition might signify the end of an era – the era of spontaneous and luxurious lunchtime sex dates. For those who remain remote, now is the best time to make the most of this unique freedom. But be swift, because a change in your schedule may be on the horizon."

Dr. Jenni's "5 Rules of Engagement for Daytime Sex Dates" to keep things exciting:

  1. Schedule It: Scheduled dates evoke memories of old-school courtship, filled with excitement and anticipation. Prepare with a light breakfast, or perhaps a refreshing pre-date stroll.
  2. Embrace the Sun: Complement the work week by elevating spirits with some midday intimacy – taking advantage of the day's peak energy levels.
  3. Remember Rainchecks: Life can be unpredictable, but the key is open communication. Dr. Skyler introduces her Raincheck Method - if you need to postpone, approach it with understanding and care by suggesting an alternate date within 24 hours. By doing this you demonstrate to your partner your eagerness and that you value this one-on-one time.
  4. Use Toys: Toys can be an efficient way to fulfill everyone's desires, especially when you're on a tight lunch schedule. If you have the luxury of more time, they can heighten anticipation and serve as a way to strengthen a connection with your partner.
  5. Try New Toys: If you're still clinging to your quarantine-era toys, consider ushering in new phase with a set of fresh toys which can add extra zest to a regular Tuesday or even help reduce generalized work-week stress.

Adam & Eve proudly supports all adults in exploring their desires, ensuring they have the tools and resources to maintain a healthy and fulfilling intimate life, regardless of their work setup.

For those intrigued by Dr. Skyler's insights or keen on spicing things up, visit AdamEve.com for the latest adult products.

About AdamEve.com
 Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at adamandeve.com.

For more information, please contact Adam & Eve Public Relations Director Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE AdamEve.com

Also from this source

ADAM & EVE ANNOUNCES PLAYBOY PRODUCT LAUNCH

ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD WOMEN BE ABLE TO CHOOSE THE BIRTH CONTROL THEY USE?"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.