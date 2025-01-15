Adameve.com Asks "Have You Ever Sexted Someone?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults if they had ever "sexted" anyone, and the answers may surprise you!

"Sexting," or sending a nude or sexually explicit photo, message or video via text, email, app or webcam, is a popular way to flirt, experiment, find excitement, signal trust or maintain a feeling of intimacy while in a long-distance relationship.

When asked, 66% of the males and 45% of the females polled said they had shared a nude photo or video via text or email while only 29% of the males and 51% of the females polled said they had never participated in sexting. The rest refused to respond.

"Sexting can be a fun and healthy part of a romantic relationship," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "But participants need to remember to establish ground rules, communicate their comfort levels, and maintain consent – especially in newer relationships. I also encourage those who engage in sexting to avoid showing their face or including identifying characteristics such as scars, tattoos, jewelry or their location."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We are happy to provide a variety of toys, lubricants and accessories to enhance any relationship at any stage," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE adameve.com