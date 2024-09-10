ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HOW DO YOU PREFER TO MASTURBATE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it coming to sharing results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults exactly how they prefer to masturbate, and the results may surprise you.

While most people admit they enjoy the practice of masturbation, or sexual self-gratification, the ways in which they do it are as varied as they are. Nearly 46% of those polled said they masturbate using just hands or fingers, while over a quarter of the respondents (27%) said they utilize sex toys such as vibrators or penis sleeves. Fifteen percent said they incorporate adult content such as videos and magazines, and 12% said they prefer "other" means including shower heads and erotic literature.

"Masturbation has existed since people have existed… it's an ancient, evolved trait that has been depicted in prehistoric cave drawings and observed in many animal species," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "People masturbate because it feels good. Solo sex is self-care, and it's the safest form of sex there is."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We are happy to provide a variety of toys, lubricants and warming lotions to enhance both partnered and solo sessions," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

