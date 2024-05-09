ADAMEVE.COM ASKS HOW OFTEN DO YOU CLEAN YOUR SEX TOYS?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with more information on sex toy habits. This month, the results of their annual poll reveal how often people clean their sex toys. And the results may shock you.

While nearly 43% of those polled said they cleaned their sex toys after every use, 47% of the respondents said they never clean their sex toys. Just over 7% said they clean their toys after every few uses, and 3% said they cleaned their toys every few months.

Interestingly, compared to the same question asked in both 2020 and 2016, these numbers have gone down. In 2020, nearly 58% of respondents said they cleaned their toys after every use, and in 2016, 63% said they did. In 2020, 33% said they never cleaned their sex toys, while in 2016, 28% said they never did.

"I can't stress how important it is to clean your sex toys after each use," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Besides helping your toys last longer, cleaning your sex toys prevents the spread of potentially harmful bacteria. Neglecting to clean your sex toys can lead to urinary tract infections, yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. Most toys include cleaning instructions, and there are numerous toy cleansers available."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of adult toy cleaners for every type of sex toy," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

