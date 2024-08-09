ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HOW OFTEN DO YOU MASTURBATE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults how often they masturbate, and the results may surprise you.

While 22% of the respondents said they masturbate once a week, nearly as many (21%) said they masturbate a few times a week. Just over 16% said they enjoy solo sex less than once a week, 15% said they rarely masturbate, another 15% said they never masturbate, and 12% said they practice self-love every day!

"Most people masturbate, and they do so for many different reasons – probably the biggest one is that it just feels good," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Masturbation can be a great way to relax, self-soothe, and release tension and anxiety. Some people masturbate to help them go to sleep, or to fill a need during the absence of a partner. Masturbation is a great way to learn about your body… what feels good to you and what your body responds to."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We provide a variety of toys, lubricants and warming lotions to enhance both partnered and solo sessions," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected] .

SOURCE AdamEve.com