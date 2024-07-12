AdamEve.com Asks "Was Your Sex Life Better During the Pandemic?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, they asked over 1000 adults if their sex life was better or worse during the pandemic, and the answers may surprise you.

For 43% of the respondents, sex was "better than it's ever been" during the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2023. Another 43% said sex was about the same during this period, and just over 14% of those polled said sex was "worse than it's ever been."

"The Covid-19 pandemic tested people in many different ways," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "From established couples learning to navigate being together 24/7, to singles exploring their sexuality in solitude, to virtual dating and virtual sex, everyone had to figure out where sex belonged in the pandemic. Sadly, for some people, sex did not fit into the equation. But for the majority, sex was either as good or better than it was before or since."

"Unlike many businesses, Adam & Eve saw record-breaking sales and orders during the pandemic. Our offices remained fully functional to deliver a variety of oils, lotions, lingerie and toys to those in lockdown, and we are happy we were able to bring some joy to adults during this dark time," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

