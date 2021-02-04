Adameve.com Reveals Stats on Premature Ejaculation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with the latest statistics on premature ejaculation. While this once taboo subject has become more openly discussed recently, it's important to remember that many men experience some form of it at some point in their lives.

Premature ejaculation, or PE, is diagnosed when ejaculation happens at a minute or under once sexual activity has started. Even when men last longer, it may still not be long enough for a desired sexual outcome.

While 27% of the men polled by Adam & Eve said they had experienced PE, 73% said they had never had an issue. Interestingly, only 19% of the female respondents said their partners had experienced PE and 81% said they had not.

"Premature ejaculation can occur for a variety of reasons," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Stress, anxiety, and depression are some emotional issues that can cause PE. Physical conditions such as irregular hormone levels, or inflammation or infection of the urethra or prostate can also be causes."

"While PE is frustrating for both partners, studies show that most issues of PE can be treated with behavioral techniques or exercises," continues Dr. Skyler. "Certain medications have been shown great promise where behavioral exercises fail."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to enjoy positive sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

