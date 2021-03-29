Adameve.com Reveals Stats On Sex-Enhancing Drugs

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it comes to what goes on between the sheets. This month, they are back with the latest statistics on the use of sexual enhancement drugs, and the findings might surprise you.

Whether its Viagra, Cialis or herbal supplements found online or at local convenience stores, many adults have explored these elixirs to improve their sex lives.

Interestingly, while 30% of the men polled by Adam & Eve said they had tried a sex-enhancement drug of some type, 28% of the women polled admitted they or their partners had experimented with them.

"It's important to remember that these drugs act differently," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Cialis, Levitra and Viagra are only available with a prescription and should only be taken under a doctor's care. While some of the over-the-counter supplements may help with mild erectile dysfunction in some people, many of these libido vitamins are not tested or quality controlled the way they should be. I encourage anyone interested in trying these sexual enhancement products to speak to their doctor about low libido, erectile issues or sexual concerns of any kind."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to enjoy positive sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected] .

SOURCE adameve.com

Related Links

https://www.adameve.com

