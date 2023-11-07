AdamEve.com, the Nation's Leading Source for Sex, Dating, and Relationship Advice, Reveals a Connection Between Mental Health and Intimacy

News provided by

adameve.com

07 Nov, 2023, 09:50 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where mental well-being plays a key role in a person's overall health, AdamEve.com, the nation's largest and most trusted resource for sex, dating, and relationship advice, highlights the mental health benefits associated with regular solo or partnered sexual activity.

This became even more evident during the recent pandemic when the online retailer saw record-breaking sales. Around that same time, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was conducting a study which supports what the company has asserted for decades – regular sexual activity plays a protective role in not only maintaining, but significantly improving mental health.

On the heels of that study, AdamEve.com's resident intimacy expert and therapist, Dr. Jenni Skyler, highlights some of the mental health benefits associated with regular sexual activity.

  1. Stress Reduction: Engaging in sexual activity triggers the release of endorphins, which act as natural stress-relievers. This can lead to reduced anxiety and improved overall mental well-being.
  2. Enhanced Mood: Regular sexual activity has been linked to increased levels of oxytocin and serotonin, both of which are associated with elevated mood and decreased symptoms of depression.
  3. Better Sleep: The physical and emotional relaxation that accompanies sexual intimacy can contribute to improved sleep quality, which is essential for mental health.
  4. Boosted Self-Esteem: A fulfilling sex life can enhance self-esteem and self-worth, leading to increased confidence and improved mental health.
  5. Stronger Emotional Bonding: Intimacy fosters emotional connection, improving relationships and helping individuals feel more supported and mentally stable.

As part of their continued commitment to emotional well-being and overall mental health, AdamEve.com is pleased to offer a special promo code leading up to Veterans Day and throughout the month of November. Customers may use the code "FREEDOM," which will provide a 50% discount on almost any one item, in addition to free shipping. That discount is available to any veteran or person seeking to improve their mental well-being through products featured on AdamEve.com.

"At AdamEve.com, we have always believed in promoting healthy relationships. We're excited to highlight this research and provide a discount for veterans and those close to them. It's our way of demonstrating gratitude for their sacrifice while, at the same time, underscoring the importance of their mental well-being," said Jenni Skyler,  PhD, LMFT and CST is an AASECT certified sex therapist, sexologist and licensed marriage and family therapist for AdamEve.com

About AdamEve.com

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at AdamEve.com.

For more information, please contact Adam & Eve Public Relations Director Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE adameve.com

Also from this source

ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD WOMEN BE ALLOWED TO CHOOSE STERILIZATION AS BIRTH CONTROL?"

ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD WOMEN BE ALLOWED TO CHOOSE STERILIZATION AS BIRTH CONTROL?"

Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are curious when it comes to sexual health and wellness. This month,...
AdamEve.com Announces Back to School Fun for Adults: Relishing Remote Work Perks

AdamEve.com Announces Back to School Fun for Adults: Relishing Remote Work Perks

With the back-to-school season upon us, Adam & Eve, America's most trusted adult-themed online retailer, invites adults 18 and over, especially those ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.