Adams Keegan releases significant updates to Efficenter® HRIS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Keegan, a national provider of integrated HR, payroll, onboarding, performance management and benefits administration services focused on the hotel and hospitality industry, today announced it has released a significant update to Efficenter®, its proprietary web-based human resources information system (HRIS). The company undertook a significant internal effort over the past year to enhance the functionality and user experience of the platform.

"We're continually searching for opportunities to improve service levels to our clients and their employees," said Jay Keegan, president and CEO at Adams Keegan. "Our clients have always considered Efficenter highly functional and extremely easy to use. The redesign was focused on enhancing the user experience, while adding important, industry specific functionality to better meet the changing needs of our clients' operations. We look forward to introducing more clients to Efficenter and improving their ability to focus on their core business by removing administrative burdens."

Efficenter delivers a broad range of HR functionality through a secure, configurable, web-based hub. The system eliminates many administrative tasks, providing greater security and accuracy versus paper-based employee administration. With Adams Keegan and Efficenter, clients can expect:

Customization of system functionality based on client needs and operating characteristics.

Integration with important legacy and third-party platforms for improved analytics and efficiency.

A single system of record for critical functionality, including payroll and timekeeping, digital HR administration, employee benefits and benefits administration, customizable business intelligence and more.

Elimination of paper based, fragmented, manual processes and improved security through proven cloud-based processes.

According to the director of human resources at a U.S. hospitality operator, "As an Efficenter user for the last few years, I have loved how easy the system is to navigate for our HR department, managers and employees. It is wonderful to be able to manage onboarding, employee data, payroll, timekeeping, benefits and vacation/PTO leave all in one system. We are able to support more than 20 hotel locations very effectively with Efficenter, and the Adams Keegan support staff is always available to help."

About Adams Keegan

Adams Keegan is a national provider of integrated HR, payroll, onboarding, performance management and benefits administration, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. The company partners with CEOs, CFOs and CHROs, to provide innovative solutions for human capital management. Adams Keegan serves clients with as few as 50 employees to more than 5,000, in industry sectors ranging from hospitality to healthcare, and finance to manufacturing. To learn more about Adams Keegan, visit www.adamskeegan.com.

