Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Interim President For Gulfmark Energy

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin J. Roycraft, President of Service Transport Company, will assume the role of Interim President of GulfMark Energy, effective today. Mr. Roycraft will continue to serve as President of Service Transport, while the Company conducts its search to permanently fill the role.

"We are delighted to have Kevin assume the role of Interim President of GulfMark Energy in addition to his leadership at Service Transport," said Townes G. Pressler, the Company's Executive Chairman. "I am confident in Kevin's ability to lead our organizations forward as we navigate the process of securing a permanent President for GulfMark."

Mr. Roycraft has served as President of Service Transport since he joined the Company in November of 2017.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

