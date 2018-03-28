Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces CFO Resignation

Townes G. Pressler, the Company's Executive Chairman, said, "I want to thank Josh for his many contributions to the Company over the past year and a half. We greatly appreciate his leadership, and we wish him well."

In connection with Mr. Anders' resignation, the Company has appointed Sharon Davis to serve as its Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis, effective upon the departure of Mr. Anders' in mid-April 2018. Sharon C. Davis, the Company's current Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Accounting Officer will assume the duties of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer on an interim basis.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and ISO tank container storage and transportation. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Contact: Sharon C. Davis

EVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Chief Operating Officer,

Interim Chief Financial Officer

sharond@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3674

