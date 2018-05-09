Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Results For First Quarter 2018 And Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Company reported net earnings of $1.1 million, or $0.27 per common share, on revenues of $387.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or ($0.20) per common share, on revenues of $303.1 million for the first quarter of 2017. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $0.7 million, or $0.16 per common share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or ($0.17) per common share, for the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net (losses) earnings, adjusted (losses) earnings per common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Gross revenues of approximately $387.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $303.1 million for the first quarter of 2017

for the first quarter of 2018 compared to for the first quarter of 2017 Our crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc., marketed approximately 65,194 per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the first quarter of 2018, compared to 66,374 bpd of crude oil during the first quarter of 2017

Cash and cash equivalents increased 2 percent from December 31, 2017 levels of $109.4 million to over $111.5 million at March 31, 2018

to over at March 31, 2018 $59.6 million of undrawn capacity under our letter of credit facility at March 31, 2018

of undrawn capacity under our letter of credit facility at March 31, 2018 Generated adjusted cash flow of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2017

for the first quarter of 2018 compared to for the first quarter of 2017 Approximately 296,808 barrels of crude oil inventory at March 31, 2018 compared to 198,011 barrels at December 31, 2017

Dividend of $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2018

per share for the first quarter of 2018 No short or long term debt as of March 31, 2018

"During the first quarter of 2018, Service Transport generated improved financial and operating results as our revenue per mile increased 6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 and 12 percent from the first quarter of 2017," said Townes G. Pressler, Executive Chairman. "As demand continues to increase in this segment, we are making strides in improving trucking rates as we continue to provide superior service to our customers at Service Transport."

"At GulfMark, volumes have decreased slightly in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter of 2017, but the decline was mainly in areas that we elected to exit due to very thin margins, and consequently, our overall marketing margins have increased as a result."

"During 2018, we plan to remain focused on increasing margins in our crude oil marketing division, disciplined replacement of aging tractors and right sizing our tractor and trailer fleets, improving company-wide driver retention and increasing driver count, and exploring growth opportunities in our core businesses, both organically and in the open market," continued Pressler.

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded approximately $0.9 million of capital costs and paid dividends of $0.9 million ($0.22 per share). The majority of the capital costs relate to construction of a pipeline connection at our GulfMark Energy subsidiary.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.22 per common share, payable on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted (losses) earnings per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and ISO tank container storage and transportation. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Marketing $ 373,638



$ 288,615

Transportation 13,618



13,455

Oil and natural gas —



1,017

Total revenues 387,256



303,087









Costs and expenses:





Marketing 369,183



285,153

Transportation 12,301



12,162

Oil and natural gas —



750

General and administrative 2,283



2,637

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,412



3,969

Total costs and expenses 386,179



304,671









Operating earnings (losses) 1,077



(1,584)









Other income (expense):





Interest income 387



159

Interest expense (19)



(1)

Total other income (expense), net 368



158









(Losses) earnings before income taxes 1,445



(1,426)

Income tax benefit (provision) (307)



566









Net (losses) earnings $ 1,138



$ (860)









Earnings (losses) per share:





Basic and diluted net (losses) earnings per common share $ 0.27



$ (0.20)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

4,218





4,218

















Dividends per common share $ 0.22



$ 0.22











ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,536



$ 109,393

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 117,153



121,353

Inventory 19,267



12,192

Derivative assets 312



166

Income tax receivable 437



1,317

Prepayments and other current assets 1,111



1,264

Total current assets 249,816



245,685









Property and equipment, net 27,744



29,362

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 425



425

Cash deposits and other 6,523



7,232

Total assets $ 284,508



$ 282,704









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 126,044



$ 124,706

Accounts payable – related party 5



5

Derivative liabilities 289



145

Current portion of capital lease obligations 341



338

Other current liabilities 5,255



4,404

Total current liabilities 131,934



129,598

Other long-term liabilities:





Asset retirement obligations 1,334



1,273

Capital lease obligations 1,265



1,351

Deferred taxes and other liabilities 2,646



3,363

Total liabilities 137,179



135,585









Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity 147,329



147,119

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 284,508



$ 282,704



ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Operating activities:





Net (losses) earnings $ 1,138



$ (860)

Adjustments to reconcile net (losses) earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,412



3,969

Gains (losses) on sales of property (26)



7

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties —



3

Deferred income taxes (709)



60

Net change in fair value contracts (2)



(420)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 4,200



(1,968)

Inventories (7,075)



(7,557)

Income tax receivable 880



(736)

Prepayments and other current assets 153



744

Accounts payable 1,377



17,746

Accrued liabilities 851



1,084

Other 86



78

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,285



12,150









Investing activities:





Property and equipment additions (866)



(1,006)

Proceeds from property sales 132



39

Insurance and state collateral refunds 603



476

Net cash used in investing activities (131)



(491)









Financing activities:





Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (83)



—

Dividends paid on common stock (928)



(928)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,011)



(928)









Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,143



10,731

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 109,393



87,342

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 111,536



$ 98,073



ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net (Losses) Earnings:



Net (losses) earnings $ 1,138



$ (860)

Income tax benefit (provision) 307



(566)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,412



3,969

Gains (losses) on sales of property (26)



7

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties —



3

Inventory liquidation gains (552)



—

Inventory valuation losses —



658

Net change in fair value contracts (2)



(420)

Adjusted cash flow $ 3,277



$ 2,791





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses) earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):





Net (losses) earnings $ 1,138



$ (860)

Add (subtract):





Gains (losses) on sales of property (26)



7

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties —



3

Net change in fair value of contracts (2)



(420)

Inventory liquidation gains (552)



—

Inventory valuation losses —



658

Tax effect of adjustments to (losses) earnings 122



(87)

Adjusted net (losses) earnings $ 680



$ (699)









Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share $ 0.16



$ (0.17)



