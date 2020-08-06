Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Results For Second Quarter 2020 And Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced operational and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. 

  • Reported net earnings of $3.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, on revenues of $152.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net earnings of $0.1 million on revenues of $484.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Incurred inventory liquidation gains of approximately $6.0 million during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the recovery in crude oil prices following the dramatic decline in the market price of crude oil that began in early March, substantially due to decreased global demand and subsequent oversupply driven by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Reported net cash used in operating activities of $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by changes in working capital due to a reduction in the market price of crude oil.
  • Reported adjusted net losses of $0.8 million, or $0.18 loss per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net earnings of $0.6 million, or $0.13 of earnings per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Reported adjusted cash flow $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, versus $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net (losses) earnings, adjusted (losses) earnings per diluted common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below. 

Additional Highlights for Q2 2020

  • Announced on May 17, 2020 and closed on June 26, 2020 Service Transport Company's ("Service Transport"), Adams' transportation subsidiary, purchase of substantially all of the assets of CTL Transportation, LLC ("CTL"), a subsidiary of Comcar Industries, Inc. The acquisition grew Service Transport's collective fleet size through the addition of approximately 163 tractor trailer trucks and 328 trailers, and expanded its footprint of operations into Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.
  • Maintained strong financial flexibility at June 30, 2020, with no short- or long-term debt and $70.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents were $87.4 million at March 31, 2020.
  • Adam's crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed approximately 81,152 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 101,884 bpd during the second quarter of 2019 and 109,253 bpd during the first quarter of 2020. GulfMark held 519,927 barrels of crude oil inventory at June 30, 2020, compared to 494,812 barrels at March 31, 2020.
  • The collective fleet of Service Transport traveled approximately 3.890 million miles during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 5.639 million miles during the second quarter of 2019 and 5.240 million miles during the first quarter of 2020.
  • Adams' stock (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) was added to the Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index effective June 29, 2020. The Company expects that joining the indexes will drive increased awareness among institutional investors and additional liquidity in the trading of its shares.

Kevin J. Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our overall performance given the challenging backdrop brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and global decline in crude oil demand.  These events have driven an unprecedented slowdown in global economic activity and disrupted historical supply and demand patterns.  While this resulted in a decline in demand for our crude oil marketing operations and transportation services during the second quarter, we were able to mitigate these declines through operational efficiencies, pricing flexibility and product diversification." 

"Both GulfMark and Service Transport saw a noticeable improvement in customer activity levels in the latter half of the second quarter after seeing significant declines at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter of 2020.  In this volatile environment, we remain squarely focused on ensuring we maintain maximum flexibility in our operations and effectively controlling our cost structure."          

"I am very proud of the entire Adams' team for their commitment to safety and customer satisfaction as we provide essential services that keep this country moving." 

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company spent capital of $9.1 million for the purchase of substantially all of the assets of CTL, as well as $0.7 million for leasehold improvements and other equipment.  In addition, Adams paid dividends of $1.0 million ($0.24 per common share).    

Adams' Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.24 per common share, payable on September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 4, 2020.  Adams' has consistently paid a dividend since 1994, or more than 25 years.    

Outlook

Mr. Roycraft concluded, "Over the past couple of months we have been pleased to see overall improvement in our customer's activity levels.  We currently expect this trend will continue but also recognize there will be ongoing volatility in the marketplace until the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively ended and the global economy begins to recover more fully.  We believe our proven business model and strong balance sheet – including a substantial cash balance and no debt – places us in a unique position for both near and long-term success.  Supporting our efforts is what I believe to be one of the best teams in the business, and I want to thank all of our employees for their continued efforts as we work together safely and provide our customers unsurpassed service quality and reliability."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted (losses) earnings per common share.  The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies.  Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.  For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:







Marketing

$

140,141

$

467,040

$

477,362

$

896,801

Transportation

12,145

17,393

28,401

32,800

  Total revenues

152,286

484,433

505,763

929,601









Costs and expenses:







Marketing

131,454

463,774

484,319

884,315

Transportation

10,888

14,436

24,073

27,537

General and administrative

2,731

2,582

5,625

5,266

Depreciation and amortization

4,278

4,284

8,751

7,873

  Total costs and expenses

149,351

485,076

522,768

924,991









Operating (losses) earnings

2,935

(643)

(17,005)

4,610









Other income (expense):







Gain on dissolution of investment



75



573

Interest income

144

731

509

1,387

Interest expense

(68)

(117)

(218)

(182)

  Total other income (expense), net

76

689

291

1,778









(Losses) Earnings before income taxes

3,011

46

(16,714)

6,388

Income tax benefit (provision)

492

(40)

8,790

(1,474)









Net (losses) earnings

$

3,503

$

6

$

(7,924)

$

4,914









(Losses) Earnings per share:







Basic net (losses) earnings per common share

$

0.83

$



$

(1.87)

$

1.16

Diluted net (losses) earnings per common share

$

0.82

$



$

(1.87)

$

1.16









Dividends per common share

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.48

$

0.46









ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)



June 30,

December 31,


2020

2019

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,215

$

112,994

Restricted cash

7,982

9,261

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

67,455

94,534

Inventory

19,837

26,407

Derivative assets

26


Income tax receivable

10,005

2,569

Prepayments and other current assets

1,297

1,559

  Total current assets

176,817

247,324





Property and equipment, net

69,280

69,046

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,599

9,576

Intangible assets, net

4,491

1,597

Cash deposits and other assets

2,147

3,299

Total assets

$

261,334

$

330,842





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$

83,410

$

147,851

Accounts payable – related party

6

5

Derivative liabilities

14


Current portion of finance lease obligations

2,482

2,167

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,159

2,252

Other current liabilities

11,167

7,302

  Total current liabilities

99,238

159,577

Other long-term liabilities:



Asset retirement obligations

1,598

1,573

Finance lease obligations

4,647

4,376

Operating lease liabilities

6,442

7,323

Deferred taxes and other liabilities

7,519

6,352

  Total liabilities

119,444

179,201





Commitments and contingencies








Shareholders' equity

141,890

151,641

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

261,334

$

330,842

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Six Months Ended


June 30,


2020

2019

Operating activities:



Net (losses) earnings

$

(7,924)

$

4,914

Adjustments to reconcile net (losses) earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



  Depreciation and amortization

8,751

7,873

  Gains on sales of property

(140)

(434)

  Provision for doubtful accounts

(24)

(36)

  Stock-based compensation expense

304

197

  Deferred income taxes

(1,534)

1,012

  Net change in fair value contracts

(12)

19

  Gain on dissolution of AREC



(573)

Changes in assets and liabilities:



  Accounts receivable

27,103

11,812

  Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates

1

(23)

  Inventories

6,570

2,802

  Income tax receivable

(4,733)

187

  Prepayments and other current assets

262

(271)

  Accounts payable

(63,013)

1,505

  Accrued liabilities

3,875

3,765

  Other

55

999

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(30,459)

33,748





Investing activities:



Property and equipment additions

(2,880)

(13,121)

Asset acquisition

(9,137)

(5,611)

Proceeds from property sales

514

1,287

Proceeds from dissolution of AREC



998

Insurance and state collateral refunds

1,129

774

  Net cash used in investing activities

(10,374)

(15,673)





Financing activities:



Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

(1,070)

(651)

Payment of contingent consideration liability

(111)


Dividends paid on common stock

(2,044)

(1,944)

  Net cash used in financing activities

(3,225)

(2,595)





(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

(44,058)

15,480

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period

122,255

117,066

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period

$

78,197

$

132,546

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net (Losses) Earnings:







Net (losses) earnings

$

3,503

$

6

$

(7,924)

$

4,914

Add (subtract):







Income tax (benefit) provision

(492)

40

(8,790)

1,474

Depreciation and amortization

4,278

4,284

8,751

7,873

Gains on sales of property



(256)

(140)

(434)

Gain on dissolution of AREC



(75)



(573)

Stock-based compensation expense

170

74

304

197

Early retirement and terminations costs

431



431


Inventory liquidation gains

(6,031)





(3,510)

Inventory valuation losses



952

18,184


Net change in fair value contracts

7



(12)

19

Adjusted cash flow

$

1,866

$

5,025

$

10,804

$

9,960












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses) earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):







Net (losses) earnings

$

3,503

$

6

$

(7,924)

$

4,914

Add (subtract):







Gain on dissolution of AREC



(75)



(573)

Gains on sales of property



(256)

(140)

(434)

Stock-based compensation expense

170

74

304

197

Early retirement and terminations costs

431



431


Net change in fair value contracts

7



(12)

19

Inventory liquidation gains

(6,031)





(3,510)

Inventory valuation losses



952

18,184


Tax effect of adjustments to (losses) earnings

1,139

(146)

(3,941)

903

Adjusted net (losses) earnings

$

(781)

$

555

$

6,902

$

1,516









Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share

$

(0.18)

$

0.13

$

1.63

$

0.35

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(6,613)

$

12,732

$

(30,459)

$

33,748

Add (subtract):







Income tax (benefit) provision

(492)

40

(8,790)

1,474

Deferred income taxes

(1,155)

(178)

1,534

(1,012)

Provision for doubtful accounts



4

24

36

Early retirement and terminations costs

431



431


Inventory liquidation gains

(6,031)





(3,510)

Inventory valuation losses



952

18,184


Changes in assets and liabilities

15,726

(8,525)

29,880

(20,776)

  Adjusted cash flow

$

1,866

$

5,025

$

10,804

$

9,960

