ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN SINGULAR RESEARCH'S SUMMER SOLSTICE CONFERENCE ON JUNE 22, 2023

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, and Tracy Ohmart, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the Company, will be presenting at Singular Research's Summer Solstice Conference, being held June 22, 2023 at the Hippodrome in New York City, NY. 

The presentation will begin at 12:30 PM ET on June 22.  To register to attend and access the presentation, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7392433819305694560.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.  To register for a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to the Investor Relations page in the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://www.adamsresources.com.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and recycling and repurposing of off-spec fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, L.L.C., GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Phoenix Oil, Inc., and Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc.  For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com

