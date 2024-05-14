Adanola Expands Versatile Assortment with Sun Soaked Collection

May 14, 2024, 12:00 ET
Just in time for Summer '24, the collection is designed to transition your everyday wardrobe
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adanola, the high quality activewear and wardrobe essentials brand, is excited to unveil their latest collection Sun Soaked, a versatile assortment that reflects the essence of slow living with comfort at the forefront of each design, just in time for the sun soaked season. Sun Soaked introduces swimwear, towels, and new accessories, as well as core styles in new colorways and breathable fabrics. From travel to beach, Sun Soaked is an expansion of Adanola's line and offers high-quality hybrid products, with styles made of recycled & eco-conscious materials, to help you reach all your destinations!
Share this article