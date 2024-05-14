Adanola Expands Versatile Assortment with Sun Soaked Collection

News provided by

Adanola

May 14, 2024, 12:00 ET

Just in time for Summer '24, the collection is designed to transition your everyday wardrobe

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adanola, the high quality activewear and wardrobe essentials brand, is excited to unveil their latest collection Sun Soaked, a versatile assortment that reflects the essence of slow living with comfort at the forefront of each design, just in time for the sun soaked season. Sun Soaked introduces swimwear, towels, and new accessories, as well as core styles in new colorways and breathable fabrics. From travel to beach, Sun Soaked is an expansion of Adanola's line and offers high-quality hybrid products, with styles made of recycled & eco-conscious materials, to help you reach all your destinations!

The Sun Soaked collection features brand new styles and silhouettes with a colorway that is inspired by nature, combined with Mediterranean tones. The new styles include bathing suits and beach essentials such as towels and accessories, as well as light-weight fabrics. Adanola's everyday collection is complemented with refreshed staples like new workout and sweat sets. Priced up to £62.99 ($79).

Adanola is designed to be as versatile as your lifestyle. Adanola's mission is to create high quality activewear and wardrobe essentials accessible to everybody. Every piece is designed to make you feel like your very best self, whatever you're doing.

Adanola's Sun Soaked collection is available for purchase beginning May 14, 2024 on www.adanola.com.

ABOUT ADANOLA

Adanola is a Manchester-based clothing brand renowned for its versatile activewear and wardrobe essentials that prioritize style and comfort. With a commitment to redefining fashion norms, Adanola empowers individuals to embrace their unique identities while making environmentally conscious choices. Each piece is meticulously designed to adapt seamlessly to various lifestyles, reflecting Adanola's belief that fashion should be as versatile as the people who wear it.

PRESS CONTACT

The Lede Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Adanola

Also from this source

Adanola Partners with Stephanie Shepherd to Launch an Elevated Capsule Collection

Adanola Partners with Stephanie Shepherd to Launch an Elevated Capsule Collection

Adanola, the high quality activewear and wardrobe essentials brand, and Stephanie Suganami, tastemaker and executive also known as Steph Shep, have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics