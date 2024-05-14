Adanola Expands Versatile Assortment with Sun Soaked Collection

Adanola's Sun Soaked collection arrives just in time for summer! Post this

The Sun Soaked collection features brand new styles and silhouettes with a colorway that is inspired by nature, combined with Mediterranean tones. The new styles include bathing suits and beach essentials such as towels and accessories, as well as light-weight fabrics. Adanola's everyday collection is complemented with refreshed staples like new workout and sweat sets. Priced up to £62.99 ($79).

Adanola is designed to be as versatile as your lifestyle. Adanola's mission is to create high quality activewear and wardrobe essentials accessible to everybody. Every piece is designed to make you feel like your very best self, whatever you're doing.

Adanola's Sun Soaked collection is available for purchase beginning May 14, 2024 on www.adanola.com .

ABOUT ADANOLA

Adanola is a Manchester-based clothing brand renowned for its versatile activewear and wardrobe essentials that prioritize style and comfort. With a commitment to redefining fashion norms, Adanola empowers individuals to embrace their unique identities while making environmentally conscious choices. Each piece is meticulously designed to adapt seamlessly to various lifestyles, reflecting Adanola's belief that fashion should be as versatile as the people who wear it.

PRESS CONTACT

The Lede Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Adanola