Adanola Unveils Fall 2024 Campaign Featuring Tina Kunakey

The campaign celebrates the best-selling Ultimate Leggings, with over 1 million pairs sold since 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Adanola announces the launch of its Fall 2024 campaign, which is fronted by internationally recognized French model, Tina Kunakey. The campaign celebrates the brand's best-selling style, the Ultimate Leggings. The campaign spotlights the leggings that 'launched the brand' with over one million pairs sold since the launch in 2020.

Tina Kunakey for Adanola Ultimate Leggings Campaign

"What felt like a slow start for Adanola quickly became the start of our journey, and the Ultimate Legging catapulted the brand into the success we've since achieved," states Hyrum Cook, Founder of Adanola. "We've seen triple-digit growth since 2020 - it's been incredible to witness that we're filling a void in the market for buttery, functional leggings."

The fabric incorporates recycled polyamide, which is generated from a combination of used yarns, recycled garments, as well as from discarded fishing nets. They are intentionally designed using a light, four-way stretch fabric, without a front seam, and with a higher waistline for extra support and to contour the body.

The Ultimate Leggings are available in multiple silhouettes including the standard Ultimate Leggings, the Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings, Ultimate Pocket Leggings, Ultimate Yoga Pants, and Ultimate Stirrup Leggings, and they come in eight colors. The Ultimate Leggings are designed to be as versatile as your lifestyle, and to make you feel your very best self whether you're in a fitness class or running errands. Since launch, Adanola has attracted a celebrity and industry fanbase through fitness community involvement and hosting activations in cities like Los Angeles and New York City.

Adanola's Ultimate Leggings are priced between £39.99 to £49.99 and available in sizes XXS – XXXL. For more information, please visit www.adanola.com.

ABOUT ADANOLA

Adanola is a Manchester-based clothing brand renowned for its versatile activewear and wardrobe essentials that prioritize style and comfort. With a commitment to redefining fashion norms, Adanola empowers individuals to embrace their unique identities while making environmentally conscious choices. Each piece is meticulously designed to adapt seamlessly to various lifestyles, reflecting Adanola's belief that fashion should be as versatile as the people who wear it.

