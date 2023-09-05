Adanola Partners with Stephanie Shepherd to Launch an Elevated Capsule Collection

Adanola

05 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

The collection is a combination of movement and everyday life – for the health of it!

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adanola, the high quality activewear and wardrobe essentials brand, and Stephanie Suganami, tastemaker and executive also known as Steph Shep, have teamed up to create a capsule collection complete with elevated everyday apparel. Adanola x Steph Shep was designed for waking up, working out, running errands, hanging out, and everything in between, to fill the gaps that Steph felt she had in her active, everyday wardrobe.

"After the brand first developed a relationship with Steph in 2017 - we're now so excited to be partnering with her on a full collection that fits the needs of an active lifestyle," states Hyrum Cook, CEO and Founder of Adanola. "Steph had great ideas and this capsule brings an even more elevated flare to our high quality product range."

"I'm really excited to release this collaboration with Adanola," states Stephanie Suganami, "I feel grateful to have created a line with a brand that understands my everyday needs while still prioritizing fashion and function. This capsule is truly an accumulation of classic staples reimagined and my dream pieces come to life!"

The Adanola x Steph Shep collection features ultimate sets of bras, tops, and leggings in deep blue, black, and brown colorways, outerwear like down coats and kimono jackets, as well as matching sweats with a subtle print of the Adanola logo shown among LA's palm tree skyline. An assortment of classic tops, bottoms, and trendy accessories are also featured in the collection. Pricing ranges from £10.99-£89.99 ($14-$115).

Adanola is designed to be as versatile as your lifestyle. Adanola's mission is to create high quality activewear and wardrobe essentials accessible to everybody. Every piece is designed to make you feel like your very best self, whatever you're doing. The Adanola x Steph Shep collection offers elevated everyday pieces fit for various lifestyles and occasions – it's everybody's everyday uniform.

Adanola x Steph Shep is available for purchase beginning September 5, 2023 on www.adanola.com. For more information, please visit www.adanola.com.

ABOUT ADANOLA
Adanola is a Manchester-based clothing brand renowned for its versatile activewear and wardrobe essentials that prioritize style and comfort. With a commitment to redefining fashion norms, Adanola empowers individuals to embrace their unique identities while making environmentally conscious choices. Each piece is meticulously designed to adapt seamlessly to various lifestyles, reflecting Adanola's belief that fashion should be as versatile as the people who wear it.

SOURCE Adanola

