Adapex Awarded on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapex, Inc. has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024. The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, presents this prestigious award. The awards list was announced on April 4th, 2024, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:

Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met the criteria could apply for the ranking. Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues, independence, and organic growth to the list. Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies. Ranking: The top 500 companies that met the criteria were ranked.

Adapex is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024. "The entire Adapex team is invested in bringing creativity, innovation, and dedication to our clients to help grow their business and our company," shares Debra Fleenor. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and the trust and support of our clients. We are proud of this achievement and I am grateful to the team and our publisher partners."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Adapex

Adapex, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's fastest-growing companies and featured in the Inc 5000, is a pioneering force in the ad tech industry. Adapex Inc. is committed to leading publishers into prosperity in the post-cookie landscape through advanced identity and data solutions. Our AI-enhanced technology serves internet publishers, advertisers, and video content owners. The company boasts a remarkable track record, consistently elevating clients' programmatic revenues by double and triple digits.

