Adapex Named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Player List

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapex is excited to announce that it has been named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Player list for 2021. The Programmatic Power Player list is a definitive list of the top agencies, strategic partners, and tech providers in the digital advertising industry.

"The AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player list is a great resource for anyone in digital advertising looking for the right partner," said Debra Fleenor, President, "and we are extremely honored to be recognized as the best of the best." Fleenor adds, "There are two things that set Adapex apart from our competitors: revolutionary technology combined with superior service."

Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies and client references.

Adapex offers publishers full ad stack management services which include our award-winning m4 Tech Suite™, and our experienced account management team. Over the last 4 years, Adapex has grown exponentially in terms of both revenues and sites managed, at a rate of 100% YOY. Accordingly, we have also expanded our client success team, channel partnerships, and technical offerings. Adapex technologies were built around supercharging header bidding potential on the web. In the past year, our clients saw uplifts in all performance metrics including lifts in CPMs of 42%-175% and RPS lifts ranging from 32-520%. "We work closely with our publisher partners to custom tailor optimizations for their particular site," says Andrew Moskowitz, Director of Business Development, "and we couldn't be happier with the results they are seeing." He adds, "our tech is key to driving revenue but our experienced adops team helps customize every solution and performs ongoing optimizations that directly improve revenues and site performance."

The Adapex m4 Tech Suite™ was recognized as a Finalist for a Digiday Media Award for Best AdTech Platform and Best Publisher Platform. As well as by The Drum as a finalist in two categories: Best AdOps Team and Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading.

About Adapex

Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced adops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for our publisher partners. To get the best results you need to have the best products and services on the market. Adapex delivers double-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners...year after year. Based in New York City, Adapex also has offices in California and London.

Contact

Debra Fleenor, President

[email protected]

917-587-9440

SOURCE Adapex Inc