Adapting to the Future: A New Real Estate Demand from Digital "Slowmads" in Spain

- Cecilia Varela, Luxury Realty Advisor, Addresses the Needs of the Growing Luxury Real Estate Market in Madrid

- Digital Nomads Exceed 35 Million Globally, 49% from the United States

MADRID, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilia Varela, a renowned luxury real estate advisor with extensive experience in the high-end real estate market, announces her specialization as a Luxury Realty Advisor, focused on meeting the growing demand of international investors and "Slowmads" with the finest luxury properties in Madrid. This new trend, driven by digital professionals—now over 35,000 in Spain alone, mostly executives and international entrepreneurs from Latin America and the United States—seeks a long-term stay that combines work and family life in one of Europe's most dynamic cities, Madrid.

The rise of digital nomads, a global trend that has surpassed 35 million people, has made Madrid a key point of attraction. The city was highlighted in the "52 Best Places to Visit" list by The New York Times, establishing itself not only as a tourist destination but also for those looking to settle for months or even longer, known as "Slowmads."

Recent studies show that the global population of digital nomads has exceeded 35 million, with 49% coming from the United States. Surprisingly, women lead this movement. Although digital nomads are often portrayed as men, surveys reveal that women, particularly working mothers, are increasingly adopting this lifestyle. A city like Madrid, with its rich culture and family-friendly environment, promises to enhance their experience.

Cecilia Varela explains that her clients' profiles have evolved in recent years. "My clients are no longer just looking for luxury properties but homes that offer a balanced lifestyle where remote work and family life can seamlessly coexist," says Varela. "Areas like Salamanca, Chamberí, Justicia, Recoletos, and El Viso are highly sought after for their architectural charm and vibrant cultural and social offerings."

Furthermore, the digital nomad visa launched by the Spanish government in 2023 has facilitated the arrival of these international professionals, allowing many to settle in the city with their families. With attractive tax benefits and the possibility for dependents to live, study, or work in the country, the visa has proven to be a key driver for the influx of "Slowmads."

A Real Estate Market in Transformation

Madrid is adapting its real estate offerings to meet this new demand, with a growing focus on meticulously designed interiors, high-end furnishings, and exclusive amenities. These elements are essential for luxury clients, particularly those from the United States and Latin America, who value both design and functionality in their new homes.

Walkability, a vibrant international community, and affordability compared to other major European capitals make Madrid an increasingly attractive destination for long-term digital nomads.

Cecilia Varela, as a Luxury Realty Advisor, positions herself as one of the leading real estate advisors for those looking to invest in luxury properties in the Spanish capital. She adapts to the new paradigm that combines work, family, and lifestyle in one place, catering to this growing trend of professionals by offering personalized advice, project management support, financial consulting, benefit maximization, and property acquisition.

