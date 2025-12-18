Adaptiva Closes 2025 with Breakthrough Product Innovation, Expanding Global Partnerships, and Strengthened Industry Leadership

Milestones Highlight Rapid Autonomous Technology Advancements, Ecosystem Growth, and Enduring Market Momentum

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , the leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced major milestones from a transformative 2025. The company delivered significant advances in its Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform, strengthened strategic integrations that unify SecOps and ITOps, and achieved record customer and partner growth.

Throughout 2025, enterprises faced unprecedented cyber risk and increasing pressure to eliminate manual, error-prone efforts in endpoint management. Adaptiva responded with new capabilities that enable organizations to autonomously patch and manage everything across Windows, Mac, and Linux at global scale with real-time visibility and continuous control. New UX enhancements also made it easier for teams of all skill levels to adopt autonomous endpoint management quickly and with confidence.

"2025 has been a transformational year for Adaptiva," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "Customers are demanding outcomes that only autonomous systems can deliver, including greater security, faster patching, and dramatically lower operational burden for their teams. Our innovations this year reflect our unwavering commitment to helping organizations patch and manage every device, across every OS, at speed and scale. That mission will continue driving us forward into 2026."

Major Product Innovations Defined Adaptiva's 2025 Momentum

Adaptiva delivered a series of significant advancements across its product suite in 2025, further solidifying its role as the autonomous patching and endpoint management leader:

Cross-Platform and Cloud Capabilities : This year Adaptiva expanded beyond Windows-only devices to deliver full cross-platform support to its OneSite Patch customers. Now organizations using the company's OneSite Platform can patch and manage Windows, Mac, and Linux devices all from a single product at scale and consolidate previously siloed OS-specific tools into a single automated platform. The company also expanded hosting choices for the OneSite Platform to include both self-hosted and SaaS deployment options.

The Industry's Largest Patch Catalog : Adaptiva added native support for autonomous Linux and macOS third-party product patching this year, contributing to a patch catalog spanning 250,000+ patches and 20,000+ products. The catalog includes patches for the Alma Linux, CentOS, Debian, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Rocky Linux and Ubuntu distributions. This makes Adaptiva's patch catalog the industry's largest and most current catalog, updated by the company's dedicated metadata team on a daily basis.

: Adaptiva added native support for autonomous Linux and macOS third-party product patching this year, contributing to a patch catalog spanning 250,000+ patches and 20,000+ products. The catalog includes patches for the Alma Linux, CentOS, Debian, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Rocky Linux and Ubuntu distributions. This makes Adaptiva's patch catalog the industry's largest and most current catalog, updated by the company's dedicated metadata team on a daily basis. Native Microsoft 365 Patching : New support for fully automated deployments of Microsoft 365 updates eliminated the need for manual packaging and content creation, turning a multi-step process into a simple autonomous update.

Strategic Partnerships Strengthened Adaptiva's Global Ecosystem

Through deeper partner integrations and expanded alliances, Adaptiva reinforced its role at the center of uniting endpoint security with endpoint management. The company's OneSite Patch product streamlined vulnerability-to-remediation workflows for the world's leading enterprises and Adaptiva strengthened momentum with key partners including:

Tenable : Adaptiva continued to support and grow the company's partnership with Tenable that was originally announced in December 2024 and is now in use with hundreds of organizations worldwide.

: Adaptiva continued to support and grow the company's partnership with Tenable that was originally and is now in use with hundreds of organizations worldwide. SentinelOne : Adaptiva announced the launch of OneSite Patch for SentinelOne which combines real-time insights from the SentinelOne Singularity Platform™ with Adaptiva's autonomous patching engine to deliver seamless, automated vulnerability remediation.

Adaptiva announced the launch of OneSite Patch for SentinelOne which combines real-time insights from the SentinelOne Singularity Platform™ with Adaptiva's autonomous patching engine to deliver seamless, automated vulnerability remediation. CrowdStrike : Adaptiva expanded its OneSite Patch for CrowdStrike offering for the cloud and promoted the integration with key co-marketing activities . Using intelligence from the Falcon® XDR platform, Adaptiva empowers customers to identify, prioritize, and automatically remediate critical vulnerabilities at speed and scale.

: Adaptiva expanded its OneSite Patch for CrowdStrike offering for the cloud and promoted the integration with key . Using intelligence from the Falcon® XDR platform, Adaptiva empowers customers to identify, prioritize, and automatically remediate critical vulnerabilities at speed and scale. Insight : As part of this strategic alliance, Insight continues to extend automated third-party patching as part of its Managed Endpoint Service powered by Adaptiva and resells Adaptiva's full product suite.

Industry Leadership and Influence Continued to Grow

Adaptiva's leadership was recognized across the industry in 2025, showcasing its continued influence in shaping the future of autonomous endpoint security:

"Enterprises are increasingly recognizing that manual patching and endpoint management cannot keep pace with today's threat landscape," said Anne Baker, chief marketing officer at Adaptiva. "Our growth in 2025 reflects the urgency and importance of adopting autonomous solutions that dramatically reduce operational effort while strengthening security across every endpoint. We're proud to lead the industry's transformation to autonomous IT."

A Strong Year Moving Into 2026

Driven by the growing demand for autonomous patching and endpoint management, Adaptiva 2025 achievement highlights include a:

70% increase in new logo customer acquisition year-over-year

75% surge in co-sell wins with strategic partners

97% customer retention rate and positive customer reviews on both G2 and Gartner Peer Insights

The company enters 2026 with clear industry recognition for autonomous endpoint management leadership, an expanding partner ecosystem, and a record increase in new customer acquisition. To learn more, please visit adaptiva.com .

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva , the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. IT and security operations leaders trust the company's OneSite Platform and suite of endpoint management products to gain a hands-free, fully autonomous approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and vulnerability remediations. Hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase operational efficiency, reduce risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Adaptiva is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington with offices in the UK and India. Learn more at adaptiva.com , and follow the company at LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

SOURCE Adaptiva