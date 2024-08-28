Adaptiva Integrates OneSite Patch With Tenable for Intelligent, Automated Vulnerability Management at Scale

New Integration Empowers Users to Quickly Prioritize and Patch Their Most Critical Endpoint Vulnerabilities Identified by Tenable

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced the integration of OneSite Patch with Tenable Vulnerability Management , including Tenable Security Center for vulnerability management on-premise. This integration seamlessly bridges the gap between vulnerability identification and remediation, enabling joint customers to automate the patching process at scale and significantly enhance their organization's security posture.

The integration between OneSite Patch and Tenable Vulnerability Management allows users to swiftly identify, investigate, and prioritize vulnerabilities based on Tenable's threat intelligence, including Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) and Asset Criticality Rating (ACR) scores. IT administrators can then define their desired autonomous patching behaviors – encompassing phased deployments, approvals, testing, and notifications – and let OneSite Patch for Tenable Vulnerability Management fully automate the patch management process, addressing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

"Tenable not only created the vulnerability management category, we continue to raise the bar to protect enterprises from critical cyber exposures that expose enterprises to business risk. We're excited about our integration with Adaptiva OneSite Patch, as its advanced autonomous patching capabilities enable customers to efficiently remediate vulnerabilities at scale," said Ray Komar, vice president of Cloud and Technology Alliances at Tenable. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in helping organizations streamline their security and IT operations to reduce risk."

Third-party research shows that 60% of organizations take two weeks or more to initiate a patch deployment. The traditional approach involves siloed vulnerability assessment and patching processes, which results in delays and increased exposure to cyberattacks. This integration with Tenable Vulnerability Management bypasses these challenges by connecting vulnerability discovery and automated remediation.

"To keep up with the volume of vulnerabilities and required patches, organizations need to unify their vulnerability management and patching processes," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "By leveraging Adaptiva's autonomous patching capabilities in conjunction with Tenable's comprehensive vulnerability management expertise, organizations gain the foresight and automation needed to address threats proactively and efficiently."

Along with the integration, Adaptiva has joined the Tenable Technology Partner Program. As a member, Adaptiva customers can now benefit from discounts on Tenable products.

Availability

OneSite Patch for Tenable Vulnerability Management is now available to new customers or those already using OneSite Patch. Customers can seamlessly access and leverage this new integration to remediate vulnerabilities with speed and control for Windows operating systems, 1600+ third-party applications, drivers, and BIOS, with support for Linux and Mac operating system patching coming later this year.

For more information about OneSite Patch for Tenable, visit https://adaptiva.com/products/onesite-patch-for-tenable .

About Adaptiva:

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. The company's OneSite platform and suite of products provide IT and cybersecurity leaders with a fully automated approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints. Founded nearly two decades ago, hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase IT operational efficiency, reduce endpoint security risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Learn more at https://adaptiva.com .

For more information about Adaptiva OneSite Patch for Tenable, visit www.adaptiva.com .

SOURCE Adaptiva