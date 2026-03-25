Adaptive IT Workforce Takes Center Stage at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas as AI Value Hinges on Workforce Readiness

With AI initiatives expanding across the enterprise, organizations are under increasing pressure to translate investment into measurable value. Yet many are finding that workforce readiness is lagging behind the pace of technological change. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 – 11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will feature sessions focused on how IT leaders can build more responsive teams, modernize workforce strategies, and prepare their organizations to operate effectively in agentic environments.

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AI adoption is accelerating, but many organizations are finding that organizational capabilities are not keeping pace with the demands of more autonomous, AI-driven operations. IT leaders are being asked to support new workflows, decision models, and operating structures without fundamentally changing how teams are designed or how capabilities are developed. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9–11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will bring together CIOs and senior IT leaders to examine how workforce readiness must evolve to support the shift toward agentic IT.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 – 11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will feature sessions focused on how IT leaders can build more responsive teams, modernize workforce strategies, and prepare their organizations to operate effectively in agentic environments. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's insights indicate that while organizations are expanding AI initiatives, many are still relying on traditional workforce models that were not designed for continuous adaptation. Training programs, role structures, and team environments often lag behind the pace of change, limiting how effectively teams can absorb and apply new capabilities into practice. The firm notes that as agentic systems reshape how work is executed, workforce adaptability is becoming a defining factor in whether AI investments translate into sustained business value.

"Organizations can't train their way out of the challenges created by AI at scale," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "What's required is a shift in how teams are structured, how capability is developed, and how organizations assess their ability to adapt. At Info-Tech LIVE in Las Vegas, we'll focus on how IT leaders can build workforce readiness, strengthen execution, and prepare their organizations to operate effectively in autonomous environments."

Adaptive IT Workforce Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

The Adaptive IT Workforce track at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will examine how organizations can evolve their workforce models to respond to accelerating AI adoption and shifting operational demands. Through a series of workshops and breakout sessions, IT leaders will explore how to modernize learning, strengthen security readiness, and build the conditions needed for teams to operate in environments defined by continuous change.

IT Learning & Development: Leading Through Uncertainty

A key enabler in a world of constant change and uncertainty is building psychological safety. In this session, attendees will learn key people change concepts to help build resilient teams that can take risks, navigate uncertainty, and have the confidence to drive results.





A key enabler in a world of constant change and uncertainty is building psychological safety. In this session, attendees will learn key people change concepts to help build resilient teams that can take risks, navigate uncertainty, and have the confidence to drive results. Cybersecurity Workforce Development: Modernize Your Security Incident Response Runbook

As threat landscapes evolve alongside AI adoption, security teams are under pressure to respond faster and more effectively. This session will review how organizations can strengthen incident response readiness by modernizing workforce processes, improving coordination, and aligning skills with emerging risks.





As threat landscapes evolve alongside AI adoption, security teams are under pressure to respond faster and more effectively. This session will review how organizations can strengthen incident response readiness by modernizing workforce processes, improving coordination, and aligning skills with emerging risks. Adaptive IT Leadership in Action: Assess Your Team's Adaptability Quotient Understanding how well teams respond to change is becoming critical for IT performance. In this breakout session, leaders will explore how to evaluate workforce responsiveness, identify gaps, and establish practices to support more resilient and effective IT operations.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, the emphasis on workforce readiness reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach AI adoption and execution. As agentic technologies reshape how work is performed, IT leaders will need to rethink how their teams are structured, developed, and assessed. Through analyst-led sessions, interactive discussions, and one-on-one engagements, attendees will gain practical insight into how workforce decisions can directly influence the value realized from AI investments.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group