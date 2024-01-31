Adaptive Shield Recognized With Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in SaaS Security Posture Management

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Adaptive Shield's SSPM Platform provides customers full visibility, control and mitigation of SaaS threats, saving them time and costs through posture management

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security posture management (SSPM) industry and based on its findings, recognizes Adaptive Shield with the 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Adaptive Shield is a leading SaaS security provider founded in 2019 by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff. It offers an SSPM solution that helps customers secure their entire SaaS stack through risk management, threat prevention, detection and response. Adaptive Shield's SSPM platform provides a suite of capabilities with single-pane-of-glass visibility, such as:

Continue Reading
Adaptive Shield Award Logo
Adaptive Shield Award Logo

  • Continuous misconfiguration and security risk monitoring
  • Compliance mapping
  • Identity security posture management
  • Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR)
  • SaaS-to-SaaS access and discovery
  • Device-to-SaaS risk management

Adaptive Shield's SSPM platform expanded to enable over 140 out-of-the-box integrations of SaaS applications, making it the first and only SSPM solution provider with such a large number of out-of-the-box integrations. Its comprehensive security coverage of potential threats enhances visibility, security control and application integration. The SSPM platform also allows customers to easily manage sanctioned and unsanctioned applications connected to their core SaaS stack, regardless of the number of applications, thus minimizing the risk of SaaS-to-SaaS or third-party application access. This capability enables customers' security teams to measure the access level to sensitive data across organizations' SaaS stack while having advanced reporting capabilities that complement their risk assessments.

Ying Ting Neoh, research analyst for cybersecurity practice at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "With continual enhancements to its SSPM technology offering to address customers' pain points in the SaaS security space, the company is well-positioned as a technology innovation leader in the SSPM market."

"Adaptive Shield has established a strong reputation and a steadily growing position in the global SSPM market. It is well positioned for continued growth, with its visionary and innovative platform for SaaS Security coupled with its established strategic partnerships and technology alliances," added Neoh.      

For its strong overall performance, Adaptive Shield is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the SaaS security posture management industry.    

"Receiving Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Leadership Award in SaaS Security Posture Management is not just an accolade for Adaptive Shield, it's a testament to our commitment in transforming the landscape of SaaS security," said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. "This recognition fuels our passion to not only protect, but empower businesses through revolutionizing the way they perceive and manage their SaaS security challenges."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To read more about this achievement, please click here.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Christine Savoie
E:[email protected]

About Adaptive Shield
Adaptive Shield, leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection and response. With Adaptive Shield, organizations continuously manage and control all SaaS apps, including 3rd-party connected apps, as well as govern all SaaS users and risks associated with their devices. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor™ 2022. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Chloe Amante
Montner Tech PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Also from this source

Flashpoint Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Product Leadership Award for Unrivaled Threat Data and Intelligence

Flashpoint Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Product Leadership Award for Unrivaled Threat Data and Intelligence

Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global cyber threat intelligence (CTI) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Flashpoint with the...
Excelfore Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its Revolutionary OTA Solutions for the Automotive Industry

Excelfore Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its Revolutionary OTA Solutions for the Automotive Industry

Frost & Sullivan recently researched the over-the-air (OTA) solutions providers and, based on its findings, recognizes Excelfore with the 2024 Global ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.