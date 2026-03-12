Waygate Technologies Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Remote Visual Inspection Leadership

Recognized for innovation, market leadership, and customer-focused execution in advancing remote visual inspection and digital inspection transformation

SAN ANTONIO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Waygate Technologies, a Baker Hughes business, has been named the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the remote visual inspection industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Waygate Technologies' consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Waygate Technologies excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Brand strength at Waygate Technologies derives from consistent outcomes and sustained confidence within professional inspection circles," said Prem Shanmugam, VP & Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and continuous product development, Waygate Technologies has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving inspection technology and non-destructive testing (NDT) landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in advanced imaging technologies, intelligent software platforms, and integrated inspection workflows have enabled it to scale effectively across global asset-intensive industries like aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and advanced manufacturing.

Innovation remains central to Waygate Technologies' approach. Its suite of remote visual inspection (RVI) solutions—including high-precision video borescopes, pan-tilt-zoom camera systems, and cloud-enabled inspection platforms—addresses the full spectrum of industrial inspection needs. These solutions provide high-definition imaging, advanced measurement capabilities, and seamless data integration that enhance inspection accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and support predictive maintenance strategies. "As one of the leading NDT brands, we always strive to offer the best inspection solution on the market with the greatest added value for our customers," said Michael Bellamy, CEO of Waygate Technologies, a Baker Hughes business. "We are very grateful for this award, which reflects the special commitment and dedication of our entire team."

Waygate Technologies' unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining service delivery, enabling structured inspection workflows through guided procedures (e.g., Menu Directed Inspection), and integrating digital collaboration through its InspectionWorks cloud platform, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Waygate Technologies for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of remote visual inspection and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Waygate Technologies

Waygate Technologies is a Baker Hughes business. As an industrial inspection solutions provider and world leader in nondestructive testing (NDT), we ensure safety, quality and productivity. We combine more than 130 years of experience and a collection of heritage product brands including Krautkrämer, Phoenix, Seifert, Everest and Agfa NDT. Today, hundreds of brands in the energy, battery, electronics, aerospace, automotive, rail and advanced manufacturing industries trust our technologies. We drive digital transformation through cloud-based and AI-enhanced tools as well as our broad portfolio of award-winning solutions in industrial radiography and computed tomography (CT), remote visual inspection (RVI), ultrasound (UT), and robotic inspection. Waygate Technologies is part of the Industrial Products portfolio within the Industrial & Energy Technology business segment of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR). Inspection starts with us: bakerhughes.com/waygate-technologies

