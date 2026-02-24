Adaptive Wins Best of IBS™ Award for AI-Powered Business Solution Software at IBS 2026

Adaptive was recognized for its AI-native system that actively manages construction financial workflows in real time, replacing traditionally manual back-office processes.

Unlike legacy software that layers automation onto manual workflows, Adaptive embeds AI at the core of the system. The platform automatically structures job costs, routes approvals, updates budgets in real time, generates WIP, and manages financial workflows as work happens — connecting project management and accounting systems into a single intelligent layer.

"AI changes the architecture of how construction companies run," said Matt Calvano, CEO of Adaptive. "When intelligence is embedded at the core of the system, financial operations become proactive instead of reactive. That's a fundamental shift, and it's what we're building at Adaptive."

Since launching three years ago, Adaptive has grown to support more than 1,000 construction companies processing billions in annual construction volume.

Winning Best of IBS marks a major milestone in Adaptive's mission to become the AI infrastructure powering modern construction companies.

To learn more, visit www.adaptive.build .

About Adaptive

Adaptive is an AI-powered financial operations platform built specifically for construction companies. By automating job costing, billing, approvals, payments, and reporting, Adaptive delivers real-time financial clarity and controls that protect profit margins and enable scalable growth.

SOURCE Adaptive