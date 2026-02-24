Adaptive Wins Best of IBS™ Award for AI-Powered Business Solution Software at IBS 2026

News provided by

Adaptive

Feb 24, 2026, 10:23 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive has been named a Best of IBS™ Award Winner in the Business Solution Software category at the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS).

Now in its 82nd year, IBS is the largest annual residential construction trade show in the world, attracting more than 100,000 industry professionals. The Best of IBS Awards recognize products that meaningfully advance the industry through innovation and real-world impact.

Adaptive was recognized for its AI-native system that actively manages construction financial workflows in real time, replacing traditionally manual back-office processes.

Unlike legacy software that layers automation onto manual workflows, Adaptive embeds AI at the core of the system. The platform automatically structures job costs, routes approvals, updates budgets in real time, generates WIP, and manages financial workflows as work happens — connecting project management and accounting systems into a single intelligent layer.

"AI changes the architecture of how construction companies run," said Matt Calvano, CEO of Adaptive. "When intelligence is embedded at the core of the system, financial operations become proactive instead of reactive. That's a fundamental shift, and it's what we're building at Adaptive."

Since launching three years ago, Adaptive has grown to support more than 1,000 construction companies processing billions in annual construction volume.

Winning Best of IBS marks a major milestone in Adaptive's mission to become the AI infrastructure powering modern construction companies.

To learn more, visit www.adaptive.build.

About Adaptive

Adaptive is an AI-powered financial operations platform built specifically for construction companies. By automating job costing, billing, approvals, payments, and reporting, Adaptive delivers real-time financial clarity and controls that protect profit margins and enable scalable growth.

SOURCE Adaptive

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Adaptive Announces Procore Integration to Bring AI-Native Project Financials to Construction CFOs and Controllers

Adaptive Announces Procore Integration to Bring AI-Native Project Financials to Construction CFOs and Controllers

Adaptive, the self-driving project financials platform for construction, today announced its official integration with Procore, bringing Procore's...
AI-Native Startup Adaptive Announces $7 Million Seed Round and New Platform Enabling Anyone to Build Custom Apps

AI-Native Startup Adaptive Announces $7 Million Seed Round and New Platform Enabling Anyone to Build Custom Apps

Adaptive, a startup that enables non‑coders to create software that personalizes computing with AI, has closed a $7 million seed round and opened its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

News Releases in Similar Topics