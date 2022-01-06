Adare Pharma Solutions Announces Appointment of Tom Sellig as Chief Executive Officer

Sellig Will Drive Enhanced Customer Service and Go-To-Market Strategy

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adare Pharma Solutions ("Adare"), a global, technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Tom Sellig as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sellig, a 30-year veteran of the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, will lead the organization in supporting pharmaceutical companies in the development and manufacturing of transformative medicines that improve patient health and outcomes.

"Tom's track record of driving commercial and operational excellence in pharmaceutical services uniquely prepares him to lead Adare, at a moment when pharmaceutical companies are increasingly seeking partners to solve their most complex formulation and commercialization challenges," said Vivek Sharma, who resumes his position as Chairman and Board Director after serving as the company's interim CEO.

Adare offers technology-driven solutions to solve pharmaceutical companies' challenges from product development to commercial scale manufacturing and packaging. The company's differentiated offerings and end-to-end services make it an innovative partner in the CDMO space. Adare has developed proprietary technologies that enable the production of critical pharmaceuticals, including technologies for taste masking, controlled release, and precision injectable delivery. Additionally, Adare's recently expanded service offerings include a high potency suite for pilot and commercial scale high potency projects and extensive packaging capabilities from high-speed bottle filling to stick pack and blister packaging.

"This is a watershed moment when pharmaceutical and biotech companies are introducing transformative medications into market," said Sellig. "Adare has developed innovative solutions that make these medicines more widely and readily available to patients through our partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. I could not be more excited to join such a talented team as we help widen access to critical healthcare."

"Adare is a global leader in CDMO services," said Megan Preiner, Managing Director at Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., a financial sponsor of Adare. "Tom's leadership will bolster Adare's services and support to its pharmaceutical and biotech partners, advancing the interests of patients and extending access to best-in-class, patient-centric medications."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Adare," said Nathan Every, General Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, a financial sponsor of Adare. "Tom drove remarkable expansion and transformation in his prior roles at LabConnect, ConnectiveRx, and Patheon. His skills, relationships and leadership will be incredibly valuable as Adare continues to grow."

Sellig brings 30 years of executive experience in life sciences, with a focus on CDMO. He served as Chief Executive Officer of LabConnect, a leading global provider of central laboratory and support services for the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to LabConnect, Sellig was Chief Commercial Officer at ConnectiveRx, where he was responsible for all commercial and customer-facing activity at the patient-support and patient-access company. Before joining ConnectiveRx, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Patheon, where he played an integral role in the company's sale to and integration with Thermo Fisher. Earlier in his career, he served as Global Vice President of Sales and Client Services at Covance. Sellig received his bachelor's degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University and MBA from New York University.

The announcement of Sellig's appointment comes on the heels of Adare's acquisition of Frontida BioPharm, which expanded Adare's global footprint to seven manufacturing and R&D sites dedicated to contract services for the pharmaceutical industry. Adare is backed by private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., and Frazier Healthcare Partners.

About Adare:

Adare Pharma Solutions is a leading specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and global provider of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, development services, and manufacturing. The Company utilizes its differentiated pharmaceutical technology and microbiome platforms to develop novel, improved medicines, and therapies for the global market.

Adare Biome is a division of Adare Pharma Solutions focused on postbiotic production through a proprietary ECHO™ fermentation process. Adare Biome operates from Houdan, France, a GMP Drug facility for microbial fermentation. Adare Biome's activity is to develop, produce, and commercialize microbiological products including its pharmaceutical product Lactéol™, and its ingredient for digestive health applications, LBiome™.

