ADAS & Autonomous Driving Industry Chain Report 2018-2019 - Automotive Radar

China's passenger car radar market gathered pace from 2017, with shipments approaching 2.32 million units in the year, an annualized spurt of 104.6%.

The growth trend continued in the first half of 2018 but slowed markedly in the second half due to a decline in automobile sales, leading to a much lower full-year growth in shipments. In 2018, the shipments of passenger car radars reached 3.58 million units in China, up by 54% versus 2017.

According to our monthly study of radar, 77GHz radar was narrowing its shipment gap with 24GHz radar in recent years, and came from behind at last in December 2018, two years earlier than we expected.

It also comes as a surprise that Chinese radar chip vendors have sprung up. Main players include Xiamen IMSEMI Technology Co., Ltd., Radaric (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., SGR Semiconductors Inc., Calterah Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Nanjing Citta Microelectronics Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Andar Technology Co., Ltd.

In 2017, Calterah Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. released Yosemite (2T4R/4T8R), a 77GHz transceiver chip series for CMOS-based automotive radars; in 2018 Xiamen IMSEMI Technology Co., Ltd. rolled out SG24TR12, a 24GHz 1T2R chip and SG24TR14, a 24GHz 1T4R chip.

Radaric (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. founded in 2010 with the background of Tsinghua University, designed a CMOS-based 77GHz multi-channel monolithic integrated radar chip. SGR Semiconductors Inc., the successor of RFIC Division under Shanghai Industrial Technology Research Institute (SITRI), closed series A funding of RMB80 million in 2017 and finished capital increase in the A-round in 2018.

In February 2019 Hangzhou Andar Technology Co., Ltd. unveiled ADT2001, a phased array architecture-based 16T16R 77GHz radar chip with CMOS process and ADT1002, a 2T2R radar chip.

Though there are radar chip start-ups in China, they commit themselves to the development of RF transceiver modules. Their transceiver units play a small role in the whole radar system and cost not much. China-made radar chips are still not provided with the core function of algorithms about processing radar signals.

Foreign chip leaders are heading towards integration and high precision. In June 2018, Texas Instruments (TI) announced mass production of AWR1642, a highly integrated ultra-wideband radar sensor boasting remarkable technical superiorities as it integrates microcontroller (MCU) and digital signal processor (DSP). Many a start-up uses AWR1642 to develop "4D radar" (4D=3D position + 1D speed).

High resolution imaging, 79Ghz and CMOS hold the new trends for radars



CMOS-based chip ecosystem has yet to be built even if a radar with CMOS process will be a typical one in the future. Chinese radar start-ups face challenges of immature technology and unverified products in spite of a large number.

For automotive industry with a high demanding on mature and reliable technologies, the long-used silicon germanium process still prevails, so the giants like Bosch, Continental, Aptiv, Denso and Veoneer still rule the roost. In 2018, the top three players in China's passenger car 77G long-range radar (LRR) OEM market seized a combined 80% share.



In 2018, new radar entrants in China grew up fleetly by resorting to the strategy of "encircling the cities from the rural areas".



Wuhu Sensortech Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. was invested by security giant Hikvision and affiliates of BAIC and GAC, with team members growing to over 300 persons. In 2018, Sensortech shipped more than 100,000 radars, generating the revenue of nearly RMB100 million. Security and transportation were main markets using around 70% of Sensortech's radars.



Quite a few start-ups in China apply the business model: polishing products in other markets whilst forging ahead in automotive market. Sensortech's radars will be available to 10 models in 2019 after being used in two mass-produced passenger car models in 2018. Sensortech targets to earn RMB200 million in 2019, including 40% from automotive business.



Sensortech also plans to expand its team members to 1,000 in the next two years from the current 300 with the help of Hikvision.



Suzhou Millimeter-wave Technology Co., Ltd. saw shipments of 2,000 sets of 24Ghz automotive radars in OEM market in 2018 before expectedly shipping 50,000 sets for passenger cars in 2019 as it becomes a designated supplier of two automakers for five of their models.



In August 2018, Shenzhen Anngic Technology Co., Ltd. announced the closing of RMB50 million series A rounds. Its products get utilized in automobiles, drones, security, transportation, etc.



The trend for high precision forces not only Chinese radar start-ups but time-honored brands to have stronger competence in radar signal processing algorithms.

For instance, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a 15-year-old company managed in March 2018 to acquire Germany-based Symeo whose RF and sensor technologies enable real-time position detection and distance measurement. ADI will leverage Symeo's signal processing algorithms to offer customers a radar platform with significant improvements in angular accuracy and resolution.



Vision-radar Fusion Solutions



It grows a trend that vision and radar get fused safer and more reliable ADAS capabilities. Take Volvo S90 city safety system as an example. The Aptiv RACam system for it combines a 77GHz radar and a monocular camera mounted at the top of the windshield to deliver such functions as FCW, AEB and ACC.



Suzhou Millimeter-wave Technology Co., Ltd. is creating a radar and camera all-in-one. With pre-fusion technology for pixel-level fusion of two sensors, the device becomes much more aware of surroundings and robust in object recognition.



Sensortech and Hikvision team up to develop pixel-level radar and vision fusion technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction to Radar Technology

1.1 Definition of Radar

1.2 Radar Band Division in China

1.3 Overview of Automotive Radar

1.3.1 Comparison between Radar and Other Sensors

1.3.2 Automotive Radar Spectrum

1.3.3 Working Principle of Radar

1.3.4 Radar Classification and Modulation Technology

1.3.5 79GHz Radar

1.3.6 Radar Cascade

1.4 Composition of Automotive Radar System

1.4.1 Core Parts for Radar--Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC)

1.4.2 Core Parts for Radar--Antenna PCB

1.4.3 Radar Chip

1.4.4 Chinese Radar Chip Vendors

1.4.5 Hangzhou Andar Technology Co. Ltd. Launched Phased Array Architecture-based 77GHz CMOS Radar Chip

1.5 Application of Radar

1.5.1 Applicable to Many Industries

1.5.3 Application in Different ADAS Functions

1.5.4 Radar Detection Modes and Application Cases

1.5.5 Radar Competitors

1.5.6 Typical Automotive Radars



2 Automotive Radar Market

2.1 The Four New Automotive Trends (Electrification, Connectivity, Intelligence and Sharing) Drive Automotive Radar Market

2.2 Chinese Automotive Radar Market will See Faster Growth than Global Market

2.3 Higher Installation of ADAS Boosts Automotive Radar Market

2.4 Growth of Passenger Car Radar Market Slowed in 2018 after a Boom

2.5 77GHz Radars Become Available on the Market

2.6 Application of Passenger Car SRR/LRR and 24GHz/77GHz Radar in China

2.7 Passenger Car Radar Shipments and Market Size (by 24G/77G), 2016-2021E

2.8 Automotive Radar Shipments and Market Size in China, 2016-2021E

2.9 Global Automotive Radar Market Size, 2016-2021E

2.10 Installation Rate of Passenger Car Radar in China, 2017-2018

2.11 Monthly Penetration of Radar for New Passenger Cars, 2017-2018

2.12 Passenger Car Radar Installation Structure and Monthly Growth by Solution, 2017-2018

2.13 Penetration of Radar for New Passenger Cars by Solution, 2017-2018

2.14 Penetration of Radar for New Passenger Cars by Solution, 2017-2018

2.15 Sales of Vehicles with Radars by Brand/Model, 2018

2.16 77G LRR Shipments and Suppliers' Market Shares in Chinese Passenger Car Market, 2018

2.17 Supply Relationship between Japanese Automakers and ADAS Sensor Suppliers

2.18 Supply Relationship between American, Korean and Chinese Automakers and ADAS Sensor Suppliers

2.19 Supply Relationship between European Automakers and ADAS Sensor Suppliers



3 Radar Industry

3.1 Automotive Radar Industry

3.1.1 China's Automotive Radar System Technology Roadmap

3.1.2 RF CMOS Semiconductor Process

3.1.3 Radar and Camera Fusion

3.1.4 Trends for Radar Sensor

3.1.5 Integration and High Precision Trends for Radars

3.1.6 The Increasing Number of Radars for a Single Vehicle

3.1.7 Radar is Penetrating from High-class Models into Low/Middle-class Models

3.1.8 77GHz Radar will be the Mainstream

3.2 AWR1642-based 4D Radar

3.2.1 Many a Start-ups Uses AWR1642 to Develop "4D Radar"

3.2.3 Arbe Robotics

3.2.4 Ainstein

3.3 Metawave's Next-generation 4D Imaging Radar for Perception

3.3.1 Profile of Metawave

3.3.2 WARLORD High Resolution Radar and Its Working Principle

3.3.3 Radar Running Conditions and Loss

3.3.4 WARLORD's Merits and Solutions to its Demerits

3.3.5 Structural Features of Active Metamaterials

3.3.6 Being Insusceptible to Disturbance

3.3.7 WARLORD Classifies Detection Objects



4 Global Radar Vendors

4.1 Continental

4.1.1 ADAS Products

4.1.2 Fifth-generation 77GHz Radar

4.1.3 Distribution of Customers for Its Radar and LiDAR Products

4.1.4 Continental Radar Applied in Chinese Market

4.2 Bosch

4.2.1 Revenue in 2018

4.2.2 Radar

4.2.3 LRR4 Radar and MRR4 Radar

4.2.4 Ongoing Development of Fifth-generation 77GHzMMW Radar

4.2.5 Applications of Bosch Radar

4.3 ZF TRW

4.3.1 Active and Passive Safety Technology Division

4.3.2 ZF TRW Radar Applied in Chinese Market

4.3.3 Long-range Radar

4.3.4 AC100 Medium and Long-range Radar

4.4 Aptiv

4.4.1 Revenue in 2018

4.4.2 Customer Distribution & Terminal Market Distribution by Region

4.4.3 ESR Radar

4.4.4 Radar + Monocular Camera Integrated System

4.4.5 Aptiv Radar Applied in Chinese Market

4.5 Veoneer

4.5.1 Active Safety Technology

4.5.2 77GHz and 24GHz Radar

4.5.3 Radar Developments in 2018

4.6 Denso

4.6.1 Revenue in 2018

4.6.2 77GHz Radar

4.6.3 Denso Radar Applied in Chinese Market

4.6.4 Autonomous Driving Investment and R&D Layout

4.7 Valeo

4.7.1 Operation in FY2017- FY2018

4.7.2 Revenue of Comfort and Driving Assistance Business Group

4.7.3 Main Products

4.8 Hella

4.8.1 Operation

4.8.2 24GHz Radar

4.8.3 Brand New 77GHz Radar

4.8.4 Autonomous Driving Development Roadmap

4.8.5 Autonomous Driving Partners and Cooperation

4.9 Denso Ten (formerly Fujitsu Ten)

4.9.1 Short-range Radar

4.10 Oculii

4.10.1 Oculii 4D Radar

4.10.2 Products

4.11 ADI

4.11.1 High Performance Imaging Radar

4.11.2 CMOS Radar Technology Platform and Featured Products

4.11.3 Intelligent Transportation Solution Based on 24GHz Radar Demonstration Platform

4.11.4 Acquisition of Symeo



5 Chinese Radar Vendors

5.1 WHST (Wuhu Sensortech)

5.1.1 Automotive Radar

5.1.2 Latest Progress: shipments have reached over 100,000 units, generating the revenue of nearly RMB100 million

5.2 Autoroad

5.2.1 77/79GHzRadar

5.2.2 Latest Progress

5.3 Intibeam

5.3.1 24GHz Blind Spot Radar and 77GHz Anti-collision Radar

5.3.2 Latest Trend: Release of 79GHz Radar

5.4 Muniu Tech

5.4.1 Automotive Radar Positioning and Developments

5.4.2 Main Products

5.5 Nanoradar Science &Technology

5.5.1 Development Course

5.5.2 Main Products

5.6 Morgina

5.6.1 Development Course & Business Planning

5.6.2 Products Based on TI Single Chip Solution

5.7 Suzhou Millimeter-wave Technology Co. Ltd.

5.7.1 Development Strategy

5.7.2 Main Products

5.7.3 Latest Progress

5.8 HawkEye Technology

5.8.1 Southeast University - HawkEye Technology Automotive Electronic Technology Joint Research Center

5.9 IMSEMI

5.9.1 24GHz MMIC

5.9.2 Development Course

5.10 ANNGIC

5.11 Linpowave

5.12 Calterah Semiconductor

5.12.1 77GHz Radar Transceiver Chip and Application

5.13 TransMirowave

5.13.1 Automotive Radar



6 Application of Cascade Radar in Automobile

6.1 Profile of Cascade Radar

6.1.1 Cascade Radar Empowers L2 Autonomous Driving or Above

6.1.2 Operating Mode of Cascade Radar: MIMO

6.1.3 Operating Mode of Cascade Radar: TX Beamforming

6.1.4 MIMO VS TX Beamforming

6.1.5 Cascade Challenge

6.1.6 Cascade Challenge: LO Length Matching

6.1.7 Four-chip Cascade System

6.1.8 TI Cascade Radar

6.1.9 Imaging Radar System Demonstrator

6.1.10 Laboratory Testing

6.1.11 Detection of a Car with Doors Open

6.1.12 Detection of Kerb Contours

6.1.13 Contrast-Angle Estimation Method

6.1.14 Field Test 1: MIMO Radar

6.1.15 Field Test 2: TX Beamforming (Pedestrian)

6.1.16 Field Test 3: TX Beamforming (Vehicle)

6.2 Cascade Radar in Vehicle Body and Chassis

6.2.1 Cascade Radar in Vehicle Body and Chassis (1)

6.2.2 Cascade Radar in Vehicle Body and Chassis (2)

6.3 Obstacle Detection Radar

6.4 Driver Vital Signs Monitoring

6.5 Vehicle Occupant Detection



Companies Mentioned



ADI

ANNGIC

Aptiv

Autoroad

Bosch

Calterah Semiconductor

Continental

Denso

Denso Ten (formerly Fujitsu Ten)

Hangzhou Andar Technology Co. Ltd.

HawkEye Technology

Hella

IMSEMI

Intibeam

Linpowave

Morgina

Muniu Tech

Nanoradar Science & Technology

Oculii

Shenzhen Anngic Technology Co. Ltd

Suzhou Millimeter-wave Technology Co. Ltd.

TransMirowave

Valeo

Veoneer

WHST (Wuhu Sensortech)

ZF TRW

