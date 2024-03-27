ADAS Market worth 655 million Units by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAS market size is projected to grow from 334 Million Units in 2024 to 655 Million Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles is expected to increase the demand for ADAS. Additionally, continuous innovation in connected car features will boost the demand for ADAS.

ADAS Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size 655 Million Units Growth Rate CAGR of 11.9% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering (Hardware (Camera, Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, ECU), Software (Middleware, Application Software & OS)), System Type, Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV), Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Class, EV type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancements in autonomous vehicle technology Key Market Drivers Increased focus on vehicle safety

BEV segment is expected to have the largest share in the global ADAS market

The BEV is expected to grow the largest in terms of volume. Owing to the governments of India, China, the United States, and European nations provide subsidies for electric infrastructure, consequently fostering expansion within the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) segment. OEMs respond by introducing new electric iterations of existing Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models. Furthermore, heightened competition from prominent Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers like Tesla prompts traditional OEMs to strategize incorporating additional safety and driving assistance features to maintain competitiveness. Prominent automakers such as BMW, BYD, Tesla, Mercedes Benz, and Audi increasingly focus on eco-friendly vehicles equipped with enhanced driving comfort features. For instance, in September 2023, BYD expanded its sales in Southeast Asia through partnerships with regional distributors. As a result, the anticipated increase in demand for ADAS solutions within the electric vehicle segment is projected for the forecast period.

The application Software segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in the global ADAS market.

Application software is expected to have significant growth opportunities in the automotive software market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing sales of ADAS-equipped vehicles and the rising demand for connected technologies. Enterprises such as Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India), BYD (China), and MG Motor (UK), among others, provide Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functionalities. These functionalities encompass adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, blind-spot detection, and rear collision warning. The effective operation of these features mandates that application software be capable of functioning efficiently within a real-time environment. In India, automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Morris Garages offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functionalities. These include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane-keep assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Similarly, in October 2023, Hyundai Motor Company announced the standardization of six airbags across all its models. Additionally, the company is poised to integrate ADAS as a standard feature across all models by 2025. It is anticipated that 60% of all Hyundai vehicles sold in India will incorporate ADAS features by 2024.

US to lead the ADAS market in North America.

The US is predicted to lead the North American ADAS industry due to the high demand for feature-rich passenger cars and pickup trucks, and it is a mature market for modern technology compared to Canada and Mexico. ADAS features include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring. Some vehicles also have advanced features like automatic park assist and traffic sign recognition. These technologies can help improve road safety by reducing the risk of accidents caused by human error. For instance, in December 2023, Black Sesame Technologies (US) and BlackBerry (US) partnered with ECARX (China) for ADAS technology by integrating advanced AI algorithms, sensor fusion, and cybersecurity features into the Skyland platform. Additionally, the increase in sales and demand for autonomous driving and cruise control of luxury vehicles will positively impact the demand for ADAS in North America. The region's large customer base and high disposable income have fueled the premium passenger car market.

Key Market Players:

The major players in ADAS Companies include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Denso (Japan), and Magna International (Canada), among others.

Recent Developments

In February 2024 , ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched ZF Aftermarket OnLaneALERT, a new front camera module for LDW in commercial vehicles.

, ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched ZF Aftermarket OnLaneALERT, a new front camera module for LDW in commercial vehicles. In February 2024 , Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it is teaming up with Microsoft to develop and research generative AI and how to integrate it within vehicle features such as automated driving.

, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it is teaming up with Microsoft to develop and research generative AI and how to integrate it within vehicle features such as automated driving. In February 2024 , Continental AG revealed its new 8MP automotive camera. The satellite camera will help automakers with features like autonomous driving platform, parking assist, 3D surround view, and more.

, Continental AG revealed its new 8MP automotive camera. The satellite camera will help automakers with features like autonomous driving platform, parking assist, 3D surround view, and more. In December 2023 , Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it would showcase a new vehicle computer called Cockpit & ADAS integration platform. The foundation of this new computer is a single SoC that executes a number of operations from the infotainment and driver assistance domains simultaneously. This features autonomous parking, lane detection, smart, tailored navigation, and voice assistance. Advantages for car makers include reduced space and required cabling, resulting in cheaper costs.

, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it would showcase a new vehicle computer called Cockpit & ADAS integration platform. The foundation of this new computer is a single SoC that executes a number of operations from the infotainment and driver assistance domains simultaneously. This features autonomous parking, lane detection, smart, tailored navigation, and voice assistance. Advantages for car makers include reduced space and required cabling, resulting in cheaper costs. In December 2023 , Telechips, a semiconductor manufacturer from South Korea , announced that Continental AG has supplied its Dolphin System on Chip (SoC) family. The SoC is tailored to the pre-integrated function set of Continental's Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computers (HPCs), providing optimal system performance for cluster, infotainment, and ADAS.

, Telechips, a semiconductor manufacturer from , announced that Continental AG has supplied its Dolphin System on Chip (SoC) family. The SoC is tailored to the pre-integrated function set of Continental's Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computers (HPCs), providing optimal system performance for cluster, infotainment, and ADAS. In October 2023 , Denso Corporation announced that it would collaborate with KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ( Japan ) to develop a system to improve the object recognition rate of vehicle image sensors at night. The solution is expected to work with coordinating lamps and image sensors, which will improve driving safety during nighttime.

, Denso Corporation announced that it would collaborate with KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ( ) to develop a system to improve the object recognition rate of vehicle image sensors at night. The solution is expected to work with coordinating lamps and image sensors, which will improve driving safety during nighttime. In June 2023 , Continental AG presented a high-performance computer (HPC) that provides optimal system performance for a pre-integrated set of automobile operations. The Smart Cockpit HPC integrates a variety of domains and services, including cluster, infotainment (display, radio, phone, phone mirroring, and navigation), and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

, Continental AG presented a high-performance computer (HPC) that provides optimal system performance for a pre-integrated set of automobile operations. The Smart Cockpit HPC integrates a variety of domains and services, including cluster, infotainment (display, radio, phone, phone mirroring, and navigation), and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). In May 2023 , Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it would collaborate with Plus to develop an assisted driving solution for commercial vehicles.

, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it would collaborate with Plus to develop an assisted driving solution for commercial vehicles. In March 2023 , Robert Bosch GmbH advanced driver assistance system controller combines radar, video, lidar, ultrasound, and complex algorithms for precise 360° environment modeling, ensuring safe vehicle behavior even at high speeds.

, Robert Bosch GmbH advanced driver assistance system controller combines radar, video, lidar, ultrasound, and complex algorithms for precise 360° environment modeling, ensuring safe vehicle behavior even at high speeds. In January 2023 , ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched Smart Camera 6 for ADAS systems and automated driving. Smart Camera 6 has a 120-degree field of view, more than 4x higher picture resolution (8 megapixels) than the previous model, and more processing power to support sophisticated features such as AEB, Automated parking, and more.

