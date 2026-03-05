ADATA Industrial to Participate in Embedded World 2026

Leading the New Era of AI-Driven Innovation

TAIPEI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADATA Industrial - the world's leading brand for industrial-grade embedded storage, announced that will participate in Embedded World 2026, held from March 10 to 12 in Nuremberg, Germany. ADATA Industrial, together with ADATA Group's enterprise storage brand TRUSTA and ATrack - an ADATA affiliate, the world's leading brand of telematics products and services - will exhibit under the theme "Empowering the AI Future," demonstrating advanced AI applications, including enterprise-grade storage solutions and real-world deployment achievements, centered on software-hardware integration to build a complete AI ecosystem, echoing the brand's infinity "∞" spirit and marking a bold new chapter in AI-driven innovation.

Software-Hardware Integration: Accelerating Edge AI Deployment

Deploying AI at the edge demands more than high-performance hardware — it requires seamless software-hardware integration to transform raw data into intelligent decisions. ADATA Industrial addresses this with a full-stack approach spanning industrial-grade storage to intelligent management platforms, covering four core AI application verticals: "Edge Automation" for real-time control, "Smart Living" for retail and medical applications, "Connection" for low-latency networking, and "Motion" for rugged transportation environments.

Featuring products include PCIe Gen5 U.2 SSDs with eTLC and BiCS8 3D NAND flash, industrial DDR5 6400 modules, and LPDDR5 CAMM2 at 8533 MT/s for HPC workloads. Proprietary platforms「A+ IntelliManager 」 and 「A+ Analyzer」leverage machine learning for real-time SSD health monitoring, anomaly prediction, and preventive maintenance.

TRUSTA AI Scaler Toolkit: Defining a Low-Power, Cost-Effective Inference Architecture

ADATA's enterprise brand, TRUSTA, is responding to the trend of Embedded Intelligence by showcasing the innovative AI Scaler Toolkit. This solution significantly optimizes on-premise LLM inference efficiency through the synergistic coordination of GPU, DRAM, and SSD resources. By reducing dependence on cloud connectivity and high-end GPUs, it empowers industrial and educational sectors to accelerate the deployment of Edge AI with lower power consumption and improved cost-effectiveness.

In terms of hardware, the T7P5 PCIe 5.0 SSD delivers an exceptional power efficiency of 447 MB/s per watt—approximately 1.6 times higher than comparable products—and features a 3 DWPD durability rating. Simultaneously, TRUSTA offers a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from PCIe 4.0 to SATA 3, covering U.2, E1.S, and E3.S interface specifications. This flexibility meets the various dimensions and power constraints of diverse embedded systems. Paired with DDR5 RDIMMs offering up to 128GB per module, TRUSTA establishes a stable data foundation for applications like image analysis and machine vision, driving the full implementation of intelligent computing from the cloud to the edge.

AI in Motion: ATrack Redefining Edge Intelligence

ATrack unveils the VBox-AI Series, a powerful edge AI system suite tailored for next-generation In-Vehicle and Construction applications. Beyond traditional IPCs, the series features rich CAN bus and I/O integration for seamless IoT connectivity.

VBox-AI 700 Series: High-performance visual AI powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano/NX in a rugged fanless design.





VBox-AI 500 Series: Features a low-TDP Intel Atom processor with a shockproof and dustproof housing, optimal for harsh automotive systems.





VBox-AI 300 Series: Leverages NXP i.MX8M Plus to deliver 2.3 TOPS of computing power, bridging smart home, industrial, and mobile edge applications.





Visit ADATA at Hall 3, Booth 449 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center to explore the latest breakthroughs in AI storage innovation.

ADATA INDUSTRIAL at Embedded World 2026

Date: March 10-12, 2026

Booth Number: 3-449

ADATA INDUSTRIAL – Infinite Innovation, Intelligent Future

ADATA Industrial, the world's leading brand for industrial-grade embedded storage, upholds the belief of "Infinite Innovation, Intelligent Future" - consistently delivering industry-leading products and solutions, garnering global recognition. Echoing the infinity "∞" spirit and signature colors Intelligent Green and Energy Orange, the brand embodies reliability, stability, and innovative vitality for the AI era.

With professional expertise and technical excellence, ADATA Industrial integrates AI hardware and software to deliver optimal solutions, accelerating industrial intelligence and edge computing - leading industries into a bold new chapter in AI-driven innovation.

For more information on our brand and products, visit industrial.adata.com

