ADATA Pioneers New Era of AI Innovation at CES 2026

TAIPEI, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in memory modules and flash storage, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. will present its latest breakthroughs at CES 2026, under the theme "Advancing Innovation." Marking its upcoming 25th anniversary, ADATA will showcase its latest innovations alongside its enterprise storage brand TRUSTA, industrial solutions leader ADATA Industrial, and gaming brand XPG.

AI Innovation Zone pioneers the AI era with enterprise and industrial solutions for next-generation AI demands Everyday Innovation Zone unleashes sustainable intelligence and high-performance computing to power the future of smart living

The exhibition centers on three key zones: AI Innovation, Smart Living, and Gaming Lifestyle. The AI Innovation Zone showcases innovative hybrid storage and memory solutions, intelligent management software for edge computing, and Gen5 SSDs for AI PCs, demonstrating significant achievements in AI integration.

The Everyday Innovation Zone features the industry's first 4-RANK DDR5 CUDIMM memory, sustainable DDR5 memory, external SSDs equipped with USB4 and NFC technology, and embedded storage solutions. In the Gaming Lifestyle Zone, XPG will spotlight its innovative thermal solutions, establishing a high-performance gaming ecosystem with a comprehensive new product lineup. Simultaneously, an online exhibition will launch on January 6, inviting global audiences to witness groundbreaking AI innovations and smart application capabilities.

TRUSTA Innovative Hybrid Storage and Memory Solution Accelerates Energy-Efficient AI Deployment

The AI Innovation Zone is led by ADATA's enterprise storage brand, TRUSTA, debuting the industry-innovative "TRUSTA AI Scaler Toolkit," a software-defined architecture offloads parts of Large Language Model (LLM) for inference workloads, enabling flexible resource allocation across GPU, DRAM, and SSD. This adaptable architecture provides a cost-effective, on-premise AI deployment solution for small and medium-sized businesses, schools, and non-profit institutions deploy AI on-premise with improved efficiency and accessibility.

Addressing the energy consumption and carbon emission challenges of AI data centers, TRUSTA unveils the high-end PCIe 5.0 T7P5 SSD. Delivering up to 13,500 and 10,300 MB/s read and write speeds and 447 MB/s per watt power efficiency, approximately 1.6 times higher than comparable products, and it also boasts industry-leading durability with up to 3 DWPD. TRUSTA also expands its memory portfolio with DDR5 RDIMM, offering up to 6400 MT/s and 128GB capacity to support next-generation AI and data-center computing requirements.

Award-Winning Industrial Solutions Unleash the Full Potential of Edge Computing

Addressing the urgent demand for intelligent upgrades in industrial equipment and edge computing, ADATA Industrial demonstrates robust software-hardware integration capabilities by securing recognition at the "2026 Taiwan Excellence Awards." The brand introduces A+ IntelliManager, a proprietary smart management platform and analytics tool that offers cloud-based management, remote SSD control, and multi-device integration. The concurrent award winner, the IU2P41BP PCIe Gen4 U.2 Industrial SSD, features high performance, high QoS, and capacities up to 8TB to support the massive model computation and data throughput requirements of AI servers.

In the realm of industrial memory modules, ADATA launches the DDR5 ECC CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM 7200, utilizing a PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) architecture and wide-temperature design to ensure data stability during high-speed computing and build a solid computational foundation for Edge AI, industrial control, and smart devices.

Sustainable Intelligence AI Computing Builds the Future for Smart Living

Demonstrating strong vertical integration, ADATA, in collaboration with MSI and Intel, introduces the industry's first 4-RANK DDR5 CUDIMM high-capacity memory module, delivering up to 128GB per module and doubling the capacity of conventional 2-RANK designs while ensuring stable operation on prototype Intel Z890 platforms. ADATA also presents CUDIMM and CSODIMM DDR5 memory module, offering speeds up to 7,200 MT/s and 64GB capacity, tailored for professional AI and big data workloads.

ADATA leads a sustainable future through innovative technology, headlining "the Everyday Innovation Zone" with the XPG NOVAKEY RGB DDR5 memory, a dual winner of the CES 2026 Best of Innovation and 2026 Taiwan Excellence Awards. Featuring an infinity mirror design and utilizing 50% recycled aluminum and 85% PCR materials, it delivers speeds of 8,000 MT/s and 32GB capacity for high-performance gaming.

In mobile computing, ADATA showcases portable SSDs supporting a massive 4TB capacity, capable of maintaining high-speed stability even during pocket-sized AI processing and high-load workflows. To implement product sustainability, the Project BulletX utilizes 50% recycled aluminum and 85% PCR materials and is equipped with a USB4 interface for transfer speeds up to 4,000 MB/s. The Project TapSafe uses 50% PCR materials and features NFC unlocking to ensure data security, practicing the brand's dual commitment to sustainability and innovation.

ADATA displays a comprehensive range of embedded memory solutions to meet the needs of the AIoT and wearable markets. The lineup features low-power eMMC 5.1 for extended battery life, efficient ePOP for reduced power loss, and ultra-fast UFS 3.1 for superior system performance. With this technological integration, ADATA solidifies its position at the forefront of innovation.

XPG Revolutionizes the Future of PC Building with Innovative Aesthetics and Thermal Performance

Focusing on "Design Aesthetics × Thermal Engineering," XPG showcases a groundbreaking PC DIY lineup that upgrades design and performance. The flagship INVADER X ELITE chassis features bezel-less panoramic tempered glass with walnut accents, supporting back-connect motherboards and 410mm GPUs with optimized airflow from five pre-installed fans. The new DOCK chassis adopts XPG's signature :Exoskeleton triangle structure, merging a sustainable open-frame design with recycled materials. In cooling, the LEVANTE VIEW PRO 360 offers 340W TDP and a 6.7-inch curved display, while the MAESTRO VIEW and INFINITY air coolers deliver 230W TDP with full Intel LGA 1851 and AMD AM5 compatibility.

Addressing the power demands of high-end graphics cards, XPG expands its SFX line with the PYMCORE SFX Platinum 1000W. The CYBERCORE III 1200W features a semi-digital architecture and 100% Japanese capacitors, incorporating GPU overload monitoring to handle power spikes. Additionally, the new NIMBUS PLUS and NIMBUS gaming chairs highlight the brand's commitment to ergonomic comfort and design aesthetics. XPG will present this complete lineup at CES 2026, delivering a revolutionary next-generation experience for global gamers and creators.

【ADATA CES 2026 Booth Information】

Exhibition Location: Level 2, The Venetian Las Vegas.

Booth No.: Titian # 2204

【ADATA CES 2026 Digital Information】

Event Period: Jan. 6 (Tues.) – Jan. 9 (Fri.)

Website: https://event.adata.com/CES2026

About ADATA – Innovating the Future

ADATA Technology is the world's second-largest manufacturer of DRAM memory and branded solid-state drives, ranked top 25 among Best Taiwan Global Brands. ADATA offers a diverse portfolio of products, including consumer electronics, gaming products, industrial solutions, enterprise storage solutions, AI robots, and commercial electric vehicles, earning widespread international recognition such as the Taiwan Excellence Award, iF Design Award, and Red Dot Design Award. ADATA has also been honored for its commitment to employee welfare and a people-centric, sustainable corporate culture, including Great Place to Work Certification™ for its offices in Taiwan, China, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico, as well as the Best Workplaces™ in Asia, Greater China, and Taiwan awards. Since 2020, ADATA has been recognized with the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards and Best Companies to Work for in Asia for six consecutive years. As ADATA marks its 25th anniversary milestone, the company advances its brand vision of "Innovate to Inspire." Embracing its role as a catalyst for technological innovation, ADATA has consistently pursued excellence and breakthroughs over the past 25 years, leveraging technologies to create a smarter, more vibrant life for people worldwide and driving the world toward greater possibilities. For more information, please visit www.adata.com.

