ADC (Anti-body-Drug Conjugates) Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2035 - Focus on Antibody Manufacturing, HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Conjugation Manufacturing, and Fill / Finish

In the past two decades, antibody therapeutics have become a key component of the treatment regimens against a range of diseases, specifically cancer. Representing one of the rapidly growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry, a number of technological advancements have been reported in this sector.

It is worth highlighting that, in the last few years, more than 10 ADCs have received the FDA approval. Further, a number of ADCs are being evaluated across 700+ clinical trials for the treatment of a wide array of disorders. To support the ongoing pace of research in this domain, a total of USD 14.8 billion (since 2014) has been the investment in ADCs domain by several private / strategic investors and government organizations, indicating the therapeutic potential and growing appeal of this unique class of targeted medicines.

However, the production of this therapeutics is associated with several challenges, including generation of antibody aggregates, drug / linker side reactions, containment of highly toxic drug compounds, and lot-to-lot variation in drug-antibody ratio (DAR). Moreover, the manufacturing process often requires the use of cutting-edge linker technologies, which are expensive to acquire.

In order to mitigate the abovementioned challenges associated with ADC manufacturing, around 70-80% players engaged in this domain prefer to outsource their operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) having the required expertise and experience, in order to leverage their capabilities and yield cost savings opportunities.

Currently, the ADC contract manufacturing market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of start-ups, mid-sized firms and well-established players. Moreover, stakeholders claim to offer a range of services, across different scales of operations; over 35% of such companies have established their facilities across different geographies.

Owing to the fact that a number of ADC developers are outsourcing various aspects of their business processes, CMOs engaged in this domain have undertaken several expansion initiatives to become one-stop-shops to cater to the diverse needs of ADC developers. Moreover, given the projected increase in demand for ADCs, the associated contract manufacturing market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The study includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed competitiveness analysis of ADC contract manufacturers, based on manufacturing strength (on the basis of scale of operation and number of ADC manufacturing facilities), service strength (based on the number of ADC services offered, number of additional services offered and location of ADC manufacturing facilities), supplier strength (in terms of employee count and years of experience in this field)

An in-depth analysis of over 80 ADC based therapy developers that are likely to partner with contract service providers engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (on the basis of company size and its experience), pipeline strength and maturity (on the basis of number of drugs in pipeline, their stage of development and type of target indication) and manufacturing capabilities.

A detailed regional capability assessment framework, which compares the key geographies, based on a number of parameters, such as the number of ADC contract manufacturers, number of ADC manufacturing facilities, number of facility expansions, installed ADC capacity, number of registered clinical trials and demand for ADCs in that particular geographical region.

Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of

Phase of Development (Phase I, Phase II and Phase III)

Scale of Operation (Clinical and Commercial)

Type of Component Manufacturing (Antibody Manufacturing, HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Conjugation Manufacturing, and Fill / Finish)

Target Indications (Solid Tumors, Hematological Malignancies and Others)

Type of Payload (Maytansinoid, Auristatin, Camptothecin, PBD and Others)

Type of Linker (SMCC, VC, Malemide, Peptide Linker and Others)

TType of Antibody Origin (Humanized, Chimeric, Murine, Human and Others)

ype of Antibody Isotype (IgG1and Others)

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Key Components of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

3.2.1. Antibody

3.2.2. Cytotoxin

3.2.3. Linker

3.3. ADC Manufacturing

3.3.1. Key Steps

3.3.2. Technical Challenges

3.3.3. Need for Outsourcing

3.4. Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer

3.4.1. Growing Demand for One-Stop-Shops and Integrated Service Providers

3.5. Key Considerations While Selecting a CMO Partner

3.6. Future Perspective

4. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. List of Antibody Contract Manufacturing Service Providers

4.4. List of HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload Contract Manufacturing Service Providers

4.5. List of Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. MabPlex

5.3. AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

5.4. Lonza

5.5. Catalent Pharma Solutions

5.6. Goodwin Biotechnology

5.7. Piramal Pharma Solutions

5.8. Millipore Sigma

5.9. Abzena

5.10. CARBOGEN AMCIS

5.11. WuXi Biologics

5.12. Cerbios-Pharma

5.13. Formosa Laboratories

5.14. Creative Biolabs

5.15. Novasep

5.16. Sterling Pharma Solutions

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

6.3. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

7. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: RECENT EXPANSIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Recent Expansions

8. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Concluding Remarks

10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. ADC Development Value Chain

10.3. Cost Distribution Across the Value Chain

11. ADC MANUFACTURING: CAPACITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. ADC Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity

12. ADC THERAPEUTICS: MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. List of ADC Therapeutics

12.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates: List of Therapy Developers

13. NOVEL ADC CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. First Generation ADC Technologies

13.3. Second Generation ADC Technologies

13.4. Third Generation ADC Technologies

13.5. Evolutionary Analysis

14. CLINICAL TRIALS ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Methodology

14.3. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

14.4. ADC Therapeutics: Analysis by Antibody Isotope and Geography

14.5. ADC Therapeutics: Analysis by Type of Payload and Geography

14.6. ADC Therapeutics: Analysis by Type of Linker and Geography

14.6.7. Others Linker based Molecules

15. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Methodology

15.3. Key Potential Strategic Partners for ADC Therapeutics Developers

16. ADC THERAPEUTICS: DEMAND ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Annual Demand

16.4. ADC Therapeutics: Demand and Supply Analysis

17. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ASSESSMENT ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

18. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETETIVENESS MATRIX

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. AC Matrix: Overview

18.3. Analytical Methodology

19. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Input Data and Key Assumptions

19.3. Forecast Methodology

19.4. Global ADC Therapeutics Market, 2022-2035

19.5. Global ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022-2035

19.6. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2022-2035

19.7. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Clinical Products, 2022-2035

20. SWOT ANALYSIS

21. CONCLUDING REMARKS

22. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. BSP Pharmaceuticals - Interview Transcript: Aldo Braca (Chief Executive Officer and Giorgio Salciarini, Technical Business Development Manager)

22.3. Oxford BioTherapeutics - Interview Transcript: Christian Rohlff (Chief Executive Officer & Founder)

22.4. Abzena - Interview Transcript: ex-John Burt (Chief Executive Officer)

22.5. Syndivia - Interview Transcript: Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder)

22.6. Cerbios-Pharma - Interview Transcript: Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer)

22.7. NBE-Therapeutics - Interview Transcript: Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer)

22.8. Eisai - Interview Transcript: Toshimitsu Uenaka (Executive Director and Takashi Owa, Chief Innovation Officer)

22.9. Synaffix - Interview Transcript: Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development)

22.10. Pierre Fabre - Interview Transcript: ex-Christian Bailly (Director of CDMO)

22.11. Goodwin Biotechnology - Interview Transcript: David Cunningham (Director Corporate Development)

22.12. Cerbios-Pharma - Interview Transcript: Vitor Sousa (Business Development Manager)

22.13. Catalent Pharma Solutions - Interview Transcript: Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, Business Development and Stacy McDonald, ex-Group Product Manager)

22.14. Lonza - Interview Transcript: Laurent Ducry (ex-Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development)

22.15. Piramal Pharma Solutions - Interview Transcript: Mark Wright (ex-Site Head)

22.16. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services - Interview Transcript: Zhala Tawfiq (Associate General Manager)

23. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

24. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

