ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030: The Capabilities of Contract Services Providers

The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd edition), 2018-2030 report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the contract manufacturing market for ADCs. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:

An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players involved in the manufacturing of ADCs. It features information on headquarters, size of the company, the types of services offered (antibody manufacturing / HPAPI or cytotoxic manufacturing / linker manufacturing / conjugation / fill-finish), location of manufacturing facilities, year of establishment of company / organization, scale of operations, and additional development services offered for ADCs (proof-of-concept studies / process development and scale-up / anaytical development).

Elaborate profiles of the contract service providers that are either one-stop-shops (offering services from antibody manufacturing to fill/ finish operations) or offer conjugation services at the commercial scale. Each profile provides a brief overview of the company, its financial information, details on ADC manufacturing capabilities, location of facilities, recent developments, and a comprehensive future outlook.

A comparative analysis of the key contract manufacturers based onvarious parameters, including company size, year of establishment, number of ADC manufacturing services offered, annual revenues, scale of operation, number of ADC development services offered and number of facilities for conjugation services.

An analysis of the recent investments (since 2012) made in this domain, the proceeds of which were intended to be used for the expansion or establishment of new facilities dedicated to offering ADC related services.

An analysis of the recent collaborations (since 2012) focused on manufacturing of ADCs on the basis of year in which the agreement was signed, type of agreement, key players and the geographical distribution of this activity.

An estimate of the overall ADC manufacturing / bioconjugation capacity (in grams / batch) of contract service providers based on information provided on their respective websites (wherever available) and additional data collated via secondary and primary research. The analysis highlights the distribution of global capacity by size of the company / organization (small-sized, mid-sized and large-sized) and geography ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ).

, and ). An overview of the ADCs that are already approved and those that are under development (clinical and preclinical), featuring information related to their current phase of development (wherever applicable), key target indications, developer company / organization, affiliated technology provider(s) and the type(s) of cytotoxin(s) and linker(s) used.

A review of the evolution of ADC conjugation technologies, highlighting the various types pf approaches that have been adopted in the past, and the different generations of linkers. It also highlights the competition between contemporary technology platforms.

A comprehensive geographical clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various ADCs (approved / under development). It provides details related to the different types of payloads and linkers investigated / being investigated across various geographies, based on the number of trials registered, current trial status, phase of development, number of patients enrolled and duration of the (recently initiated) trials (2015 onwards).

An informed estimate of the annual demand for ADC products (in grams), taking into account commercial, as well as clinical scale requirements, based on parameters such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of approved products and clinical stage candidates.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall ADC contract manufacturing market.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030.

In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the market based on scale of operation (commercial, phase III, phase II and phase I), component / process type (antibody manufacturing, HPAPI / cytotoxic production, conjugation / linker and fill / finish), target indications (solid tumors and hematological malignancies), type of payload used (auristatin, calicheamicin (ozogamicin), duocarmycin, DXd (exatecan derivative), maytansinoid, pyrrolobenzodiazepines (talirine, tesirine) and others), type of linker used (succinimidyl 4-(n-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate, valine-citrulline, hydrazone, valine-alanine, n-succinimidyl-4-(2-pyridyldithio) butanoate and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. Our opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.



The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with following stakeholders:

Aldo Braca (Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

(Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals) Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development, Synaffix)

(Director, Business Development, Synaffix) Christian Bailly (Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre )

(Director of CDMO, ) Christian Rohlff (Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics)

(Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics) Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

(Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions) John Burt (Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)

(Chief Executive Officer, Abzena) Laurent Ducry (Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)

Mark Wright (Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)

(Site Head, Piramal Healthcare) Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Syndivia)

Anonymous (Director, Business Development, Leading CMO)

Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO)

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Essential Components of ADCs

3.3. ADC Manufacturing

3.4. Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer

3.5. Selecting a CMO Partner



4. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Antibody Manufacturing Service Providers

4.4. HPAPI / Cytotoxic Drug Manufacturing Service Providers



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Abzena

5.3. Ajinomoto Althea

5.4. BSP Pharmaceuticals

5.5. CARBOGEN AMCIS

5.6. Catalent Pharma Solutions

5.7. Cerbios-Pharma

5.8. Creative Biolabs

5.9. Goodwin Biotechnology

5.10. Levena Biopharma

5.11. Lonza

5.12. MabPlex

5.13. Merck (SAFC)

5.14. Novasep

5.15. Pierre Fabre

5.16. Piramal Pharma Solutions

5.17. Syngene

5.18. WuXi Biologics



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Affiliated Insights



7. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: FACILITY EXPANSIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Recent Facility Expansions



8. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: RECENT PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. ADC Contract Manufacturers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



9. ADC MANUFACTURING: CAPACITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. ADC Manufacturing: Overall Installed Global Capacity



10. ADC THERAPEUTICS: MARKET OVERVIEW

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline

10.3. ADC Therapeutics: Preclinical / Discovery Pipeline



11. ADC CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. First Generation ADC Technologies

11.3. Second Generation ADC Technologies

11.4. Third Generation ADC Technologies

11.5. Evolutionary Analysis



12. GEOGRAPHICAL CLINICAL TRIALS ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Clinical Trial Analysis

12.4. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis by Payload Type

12.5. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis by Linker Type



13. ADC THERAPEUTICS: DEMAND ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Annual Demand



14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Forecast Methodology

14.3. Overall ADC Therapeutics Market, 2018-2030

14.4. Input Data and Key Assumptions

14.5. Overall ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030

14.6. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2018-2030

14.7. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Clinical Products, 2018-2030



15. SWOT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview



16. CONCLUSION

16.1. Given the Growing Pipeline of ADC Therapeutics and Associated Manufacturing Challenges, Outsourcing is Considered to be a Viable Business Strategy in this Domain

16.2. Current Market Landscape is Relatively Niche with a Limited Number of Companies Offering End-To-End Services and a Few Players Providing Services at Commercial Scale

16.3. To Keep Pace with the Growing Demand for ADC Therapeutics, Many Contract Manufacturers Have Made Investments or Entered Into Strategic Alliances to Expand Existing Capabilities

16.4. Several Clinical Trials are being Conducted to Evaluate ADC Therapeutics Worldwide, the Majority of Such Studies being Centered in the US

16.5. Owing to the Presence of Several Small Companies and Start-Ups, the Trend of Outsourcing Such Operations is Likely to Flourish in the Coming Years

16.6. As More Late Stage Candidates Receive Approvals, the Annual Demand for ADC Therapeutics is Anticipated to Increase



17. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS



18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



19. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



3P Biopharmaceuticals

AB Sciex

AbbVie

AbGenomics

ABL Bio

Abzena

ACES Pharma

Adar Biotech

ADC Biotechnology

ADC Therapeutics

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

Affinity Life Sciences

Agensys

Agno Pharma

Ajinomoto Althea

Alcami

Aldevron

Alkermes

Allozyne

Almac

Alpha Cancer Technologies

Alphora Research

Alteogen

Amatsigroup

Ambrx

Amgen

AMPAC Fine Chemicals

AMRI

Angiex

Anogen

APO-T

Aptuit

AqueaTether Therapeutics

Arabio

Arch Pharmalabs

Asana BioSciences

Ash Stevens

Aspyrian Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Asymchem

AURA Biotechnologies

AutekBio

Avanthera

Avid Bioservices

Batavia Biosciences

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Bayer HealthCare

BerGenBio

Bharat Serums and Vaccines

BIBITEC

BINEX

Bio-Synthesis

BioAgilytix

BioConnection

Biomatik

BioMed Valley Discoveries

Biosynergy

BioTechLogic

BioTechnique

Biotechpharma

Biotecnol

Biotest

BioVectra

Biovian

BlinkBio

Bliss Biopharmaceutical

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Bryllan

BSP Pharmaceuticals

Cambrex

Cambridge Major Laboratories

Capsugel

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cedarburg Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Cell Culture Company

Cell Essentials

Cellerant Therapeutics

CellMosaic

Celltrion

Celon Laboratories

Celonic

Centrose

Cerbios-Pharma

Charles River Laboratories

ChemCon

ChemPartner

ChemSun Pharmaceutical

Chiome Bioscience

Chugai Pharmaceutical

CinnaGen

CMC Biologics

Cobra Biologics

Coldstream Laboratories

Compugen

Concortis Biotherapeutics

Cook Pharmica

CordenPharma

Creative Biolabs

Crystal Pharma

Custom Pharma Services

CytomX Therapeutics

Cytovance Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

Dalton Pharma Services

Debiopharm

DM Bio

Dorizoe Lifesciences

Dottikon Exclusive Synthesis

DSM Pharmaceuticals

EirGen Pharma

EirGenix

Eli Lilly

Emergent BioSolutions

Esperance Pharmaceuticals

ETH Zurich

EuBiologics

Evonik

Excella

Farmabios

FineTech Pharmaceuticals

Formation Biologics

Formex

Formosa Laboratories

Fortis Therapeutics

ForRobin

FOSUN Pharma

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Fusion Antibodies

Gala Biotech

GE Healthcare

GEA Pharma Systems

Genentech

Genmab

Genzyme

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glycotope Biotechnology

Glythera

Goodwin Biotechnology

GP Pharm

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Green Cross

Groningen Research Institute of Pharmacy

GSK

GTP Technology

HALIX

Halozyme

Hangzhou DAC Biotech

Haupt Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma

Helsinn Advanced Synthesis

Heraeus Deutschland

Hetero

Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

Hospira One2One

ICROM

Idifarma

IDT Australia

IDT Biologika

Igenica Biotherapeutics

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Indena

Innate Pharma

Inno Biologics

Innovation Center for Immune Therapy, Tsinghua University

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Integrity Bio

Intellect Neurosciences

IRIX Pharmaceuticals

JHL Biotech

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson Matthey

Kamat Pharmatech

KBI Biopharma

Kemwell Biopharma

Kyongbo Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Labochim

Laboratorios Normon

LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories

LegoChem Biosciences

Leica Biosystems

Levena Biopharma

LFB Biomanufacturing

LinXis

Lonza

MAB Discovery

MabPlex

MabVax Therapeutics

MacroGenics

Maine Biotechnology Services

MassBiologics

Medichem

MedImmune

Meditope Biosciences

Medix Biochemica

Menarini Group

Merck (SAFC)

Meridian Life Science

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Mersana Therapeutics

Metrics Contract Services

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

MINAKEM High Potent

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota

Morphotek

MuseChem

Mycenax Biotech

NanoValent Pharmaceuticals

National Cancer Institute

National Research Council Canada

NBE Therapeutics

NerPharma

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Nordic Nanovector

Nova Laboratories

Novartis

Novasep

OBI Pharma

OctoPlus

Olon

OmniChem

Oncotec Pharma Produktion

OsoBio

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Panacea Biotec

Paragon Bioservices

Particle Sciences

Patheon

Penn Pharma

Pfanstiehl

Pfizer

Pharmaceutics International

PharmaMar

Pharmatek

Pharmedartis

Philochem

Philogen

Pierre Fabre

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Polymun Scientific

PrasFarma

Praxis Pharmaceutical

Precision Antibody

PREMAS Biotech

ProBioGen

Procos

ProJect Pharmaceutics

ProMab Biotechnologies

PX'Therapeutics

Quotient Sciences

Recipharm

Redwood Bioscience

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regis Technologies

Reliance Life Sciences

RemeGen

Rentschler Biopharma

Research Corporation Technologies

Richter-Helm BioLogics

Roche

Rottendorf Pharma

Saltigo

Samsung Medical Center

Sandoz

Sanofi

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

ScinoPharm

Seasun Biomaterials

Seattle Genetics

Shenogen

Siegfried

Sorrento Therapeutics

Spirogen

STA Pharmaceutical

Stason Pharmaceuticals

Stemcentrx

Sutro Biopharma

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Symphogen

Synaffix

Syndivia

Syngene

Syntagon

Synthon

Synthorx

Takara Bio

Takeda Oncology

TAPI

TBD-Biodiscovery

Telix Pharmaceuticals

The Chemistry Research Solution

The Scripps Research Institute

Theranyx

Therapure Biopharma

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toyobo Biologics

Transporin

TranXenoGen

Triphase Accelerator

Tube Pharma

Uman Pharma

University of Bonn

University of California

University of Georgia

UPM Pharmaceuticals

Uquifa

Vaccinex

Vetter Pharma

Vista Biologicals

Visterra

VUAB Pharma

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Weill Cornell Medicine

Wolfe Laboratories

WuXi Biologics

Xintela

Yale School of Medicine

Zymeworks

