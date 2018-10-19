ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030: The Capabilities of Contract Services Providers
The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd edition), 2018-2030 report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the contract manufacturing market for ADCs. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players involved in the manufacturing of ADCs. It features information on headquarters, size of the company, the types of services offered (antibody manufacturing / HPAPI or cytotoxic manufacturing / linker manufacturing / conjugation / fill-finish), location of manufacturing facilities, year of establishment of company / organization, scale of operations, and additional development services offered for ADCs (proof-of-concept studies / process development and scale-up / anaytical development).
- Elaborate profiles of the contract service providers that are either one-stop-shops (offering services from antibody manufacturing to fill/ finish operations) or offer conjugation services at the commercial scale. Each profile provides a brief overview of the company, its financial information, details on ADC manufacturing capabilities, location of facilities, recent developments, and a comprehensive future outlook.
- A comparative analysis of the key contract manufacturers based onvarious parameters, including company size, year of establishment, number of ADC manufacturing services offered, annual revenues, scale of operation, number of ADC development services offered and number of facilities for conjugation services.
- An analysis of the recent investments (since 2012) made in this domain, the proceeds of which were intended to be used for the expansion or establishment of new facilities dedicated to offering ADC related services.
- An analysis of the recent collaborations (since 2012) focused on manufacturing of ADCs on the basis of year in which the agreement was signed, type of agreement, key players and the geographical distribution of this activity.
- An estimate of the overall ADC manufacturing / bioconjugation capacity (in grams / batch) of contract service providers based on information provided on their respective websites (wherever available) and additional data collated via secondary and primary research. The analysis highlights the distribution of global capacity by size of the company / organization (small-sized, mid-sized and large-sized) and geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).
- An overview of the ADCs that are already approved and those that are under development (clinical and preclinical), featuring information related to their current phase of development (wherever applicable), key target indications, developer company / organization, affiliated technology provider(s) and the type(s) of cytotoxin(s) and linker(s) used.
- A review of the evolution of ADC conjugation technologies, highlighting the various types pf approaches that have been adopted in the past, and the different generations of linkers. It also highlights the competition between contemporary technology platforms.
- A comprehensive geographical clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various ADCs (approved / under development). It provides details related to the different types of payloads and linkers investigated / being investigated across various geographies, based on the number of trials registered, current trial status, phase of development, number of patients enrolled and duration of the (recently initiated) trials (2015 onwards).
- An informed estimate of the annual demand for ADC products (in grams), taking into account commercial, as well as clinical scale requirements, based on parameters such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of approved products and clinical stage candidates.
- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall ADC contract manufacturing market.
One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030.
In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the market based on scale of operation (commercial, phase III, phase II and phase I), component / process type (antibody manufacturing, HPAPI / cytotoxic production, conjugation / linker and fill / finish), target indications (solid tumors and hematological malignancies), type of payload used (auristatin, calicheamicin (ozogamicin), duocarmycin, DXd (exatecan derivative), maytansinoid, pyrrolobenzodiazepines (talirine, tesirine) and others), type of linker used (succinimidyl 4-(n-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate, valine-citrulline, hydrazone, valine-alanine, n-succinimidyl-4-(2-pyridyldithio) butanoate and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).
The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. Our opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with following stakeholders:
- Aldo Braca (Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)
- Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development, Synaffix)
- Christian Bailly (Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre)
- Christian Rohlff (Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics)
- Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)
- John Burt (Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)
- Laurent Ducry (Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)
- Mark Wright (Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)
- Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Syndivia)
- Anonymous (Director, Business Development, Leading CMO)
- Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO)
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Essential Components of ADCs
3.3. ADC Manufacturing
3.4. Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer
3.5. Selecting a CMO Partner
4. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. Antibody Manufacturing Service Providers
4.4. HPAPI / Cytotoxic Drug Manufacturing Service Providers
5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Abzena
5.3. Ajinomoto Althea
5.4. BSP Pharmaceuticals
5.5. CARBOGEN AMCIS
5.6. Catalent Pharma Solutions
5.7. Cerbios-Pharma
5.8. Creative Biolabs
5.9. Goodwin Biotechnology
5.10. Levena Biopharma
5.11. Lonza
5.12. MabPlex
5.13. Merck (SAFC)
5.14. Novasep
5.15. Pierre Fabre
5.16. Piramal Pharma Solutions
5.17. Syngene
5.18. WuXi Biologics
6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Methodology
6.3. Affiliated Insights
7. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: FACILITY EXPANSIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Recent Facility Expansions
8. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: RECENT PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. ADC Contract Manufacturers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
9. ADC MANUFACTURING: CAPACITY ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
9.3. ADC Manufacturing: Overall Installed Global Capacity
10. ADC THERAPEUTICS: MARKET OVERVIEW
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline
10.3. ADC Therapeutics: Preclinical / Discovery Pipeline
11. ADC CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. First Generation ADC Technologies
11.3. Second Generation ADC Technologies
11.4. Third Generation ADC Technologies
11.5. Evolutionary Analysis
12. GEOGRAPHICAL CLINICAL TRIALS ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Scope and Methodology
12.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Clinical Trial Analysis
12.4. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis by Payload Type
12.5. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis by Linker Type
13. ADC THERAPEUTICS: DEMAND ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Annual Demand
14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Forecast Methodology
14.3. Overall ADC Therapeutics Market, 2018-2030
14.4. Input Data and Key Assumptions
14.5. Overall ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030
14.6. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2018-2030
14.7. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Clinical Products, 2018-2030
15. SWOT ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
16. CONCLUSION
16.1. Given the Growing Pipeline of ADC Therapeutics and Associated Manufacturing Challenges, Outsourcing is Considered to be a Viable Business Strategy in this Domain
16.2. Current Market Landscape is Relatively Niche with a Limited Number of Companies Offering End-To-End Services and a Few Players Providing Services at Commercial Scale
16.3. To Keep Pace with the Growing Demand for ADC Therapeutics, Many Contract Manufacturers Have Made Investments or Entered Into Strategic Alliances to Expand Existing Capabilities
16.4. Several Clinical Trials are being Conducted to Evaluate ADC Therapeutics Worldwide, the Majority of Such Studies being Centered in the US
16.5. Owing to the Presence of Several Small Companies and Start-Ups, the Trend of Outsourcing Such Operations is Likely to Flourish in the Coming Years
16.6. As More Late Stage Candidates Receive Approvals, the Annual Demand for ADC Therapeutics is Anticipated to Increase
17. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
19. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
