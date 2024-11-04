ADC Therapeutics to Present at November Investor Conferences

News provided by

ADC Therapeutics SA

Nov 04, 2024, 07:15 ET

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced participation in two investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: November 11, 2024
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Speaker: Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 19, 2024
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. GMT
Format: Fireside Chat
Speaker: Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of ADC Therapeutics' website, ir.adctherapeutics.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland, and has operations in London and New Jersey. For more information, please visit the Company website at adctherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Marcy Graham
ADC Therapeutics
[email protected]
+1 650-667-6450

Media
Nicole Riley
ADC Therapeutics
[email protected]
+1 862-926-9040

SOURCE ADC Therapeutics SA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ADC Therapeutics Makes Grants to New Employees Under Inducement Plan

ADC Therapeutics Makes Grants to New Employees Under Inducement Plan

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that...
ADC Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on November 7, 2024

ADC Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on November 7, 2024

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics