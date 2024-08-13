AdCellerant Achieves Seven Years on the Inc. 5000 List with Continued Innovation and Support for Small Businesses

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has included AdCellerant in the exclusive Inc. 5000 list of honorees for 2024, making it its seventh consecutive year securing a spot on this prestigious list. This accolade reaffirms AdCellerant's position as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and its mission to bring Madison Avenue-level advertising to Main Street businesses.

This year, AdCellerant secured a ranking of 2,196 overall, 60 in Colorado, 245 in the business products and services category, and 49 in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado area. Jumping 1,243 spots from last year's ranking demonstrates AdCellerant's continued commitment to growth and innovation as a digital marketing and advertising business.

"This is a tremendous honor and humbling to see our name on the list for a seventh consecutive year," said Brock Berry, Co-Founder and CEO of AdCellerant. "We couldn't do it without our partners, team, and platform, Ui.Marketing. The combination of people, partners, and technology has enabled billions of dollars in digital advertising for small businesses, greatly leveling the playing field between local and national advertisers."

AdCellerant's Continued Commitment to Growing Small Businesses

AdCellerant has also made significant strides in improving its partners' experiences. By actively listening and gathering feedback, AdCellerant has enhanced its proposal tool by introducing its new PowerPoint proposal tool , which focuses on efficiency, user-friendliness, and effortless customization. This year alone, AdCellerant launched several new products, including our Streaming TV Plus and Premium products , and acquired Blue Orchid , a managed advertising operations agency and supply side management solution, to bring in-house advertising operations. Additionally, AdCellerant doubled down on security and compliance efforts to protect our partners' data by recently achieving the ISO 27001 certification .

AdCellerant is proud to promote its vision of making Madison Avenue-level advertising and marketing solutions available to Main Street businesses in line with this recognition. This vision reflects their dedication to small and medium-sized businesses, which represent 99% of employers in the U.S. and employ nearly 5 out of 10 people. By empowering these businesses with top-tier marketing solutions, AdCellerant is contributing to the vitality of the American economy, driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of small businesses.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing , AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation campaign launch to campaign performance, all within a single platform. Visit AdCellerant for more information or to book a demo.

About the Inc. 5000 List

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners , allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Contact information:

Ashley Dalsing

Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC