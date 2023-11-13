AdCellerant Celebrates a Decade of Innovation, Partnership, and People-Centric Culture

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, a digital marketing and advertising trailblazer, proudly marks its 10th year in business. What began as a visionary response to a gap in the market has evolved into a decade-long journey of innovation, partnership, and unwavering commitment to a people-first mindset and culture.

AdCellerant: A Decade of Innovation, Partnership, and People-First

In early 2010, founders Brock Berry and Shelby Carlson worked together when they identified a significant void in the digital marketing landscape—a lack of technology investment.

A conversation over cocktails ignited the spark that launched AdCellerant on its way. Berry and Carlson decided to take control of their destiny. The company's mission is twofold: bring Madison Avenue-level marketing capabilities to Main Street businesses and, more importantly, prioritize the team members behind the work.

"From day one, our team has been the lifeblood of our company," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "Our success today is a testament to our team members' dedication, talent, and passion. We aim not to be another vendor but a true partner to businesses of all sizes, providing an all-in-one digital advertising platform and a comprehensive product suite."

AdCellerant's innovative technology is at the forefront of its offerings, enabling partners to access transparent data. However, the company understands that data alone isn't enough. AdCellerant's unique strength lies in its harmonious blend of technology and humanity. By dissecting data, crafting compelling campaign narratives, pitching clients, and educating partners, AdCellerant's team fills the gaps in digital marketing and advertising, creating a seamless experience for all partners.

"We've always believed in the power of partnership and the potential of technology to enhance human connection," said Shelby Carlson, COO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "Our journey is just beginning. We will remain committed to innovation, disruption, and transformation in this industry while keeping our people at the heart of what we do."

About AdCellerant
AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

