AdCellerant Introduces Effortless Customization with Its New PowerPoint Proposal Tool

DENVER, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, the leader in marketing technology and services, announces the launch of its new PowerPoint Proposal Tool, revolutionizing the way businesses create, customize, and submit proposals.

With a focus on efficiency, user-friendliness, and effortless customization, the newly revamped Proposal Tool offers a seamless experience for users, empowering them to craft compelling proposals tailored to their unique needs and preferences. Key enhancements include:

Enhanced efficiency. The Proposal Tool has undergone significant improvements to make it more efficient and intuitive, making the proposal creation process more accessible from start to finish. New look. Users will notice the new proposal tool's interface mirrors that of Orders and Line items, ensuring a seamless experience across the entire process. Users can keep track of their progress effortlessly, with the updated progress bar guiding them through each step of building their proposal. The new proposal tool will help users garner confidence in targeting decisions by visualizing geographic selections on an interactive map, ensuring comprehensive coverage of their target market. Our proposal tool is now easier to navigate and filter through with our redesigned proposals table, enabling users to locate and manage proposals quickly and efficiently. Streamlined submission process. We streamlined the submission process of your proposal into a sold order, which provides our internal teams with more information to get orders live faster. Complete customization. A notable addition to the proposal tool is the ability to export proposals into PowerPoint format. This empowers users to customize and refine their proposals according to their specific requirements, enhancing their presentation and overall impact.

AdCellerant's Commitment to Enhancing User Experience and Addressing Feedback

The decision to overhaul the Proposal Tool stems from AdCellerant's commitment to addressing user feedback and improving the overall user experience. Recognizing the challenges users face, particularly around limited product availability and usability issues, AdCellerant took proactive steps to deliver a solution that meets the evolving needs of its partners.

"When we set out to create our proposal tool, we looked closely at the feedback we received from the user. We wanted to understand how they have been using the system and where we could improve to address any pain points," said Ricky Cutler, Product Manager at AdCellerant. "Our main goal was to build a tool that would make the entire process–from creating a proposal to executing an order—seamless and efficient, covering all the available products."

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses with access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing: AdCellerant effectively connects with its ideal customer at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, and campaign launch, to campaign performance. All within a single platform. For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com .

