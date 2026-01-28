AdCellerant Launches AI Media Planner to Help Sellers Cut Through Media Planning Complexity and Win Deals Faster

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, a leading digital advertising technology company, today announced the launch of AI Media Planner, a new tool within its Ui.Marketing platform designed to simplify one of the most time-intensive and high-pressure parts of digital advertising: media planning.

AI Media Planner Turns Business Goals into Defensible Media Plans, Faster

Media planning shouldn't rely on assumptions. AI Media Planner replaces guesswork with data-backed starting points. Post this AI Media Planner is an AI-powered media proposal tool that transforms campaign inputs into clear, editable media plans—helping teams move faster and with confidence. Speed Speed

As digital advertising options continue to expand, agencies and media sellers are increasingly expected to recommend from hundreds of products, justify every dollar of spend, and deliver more strategic proposals under tight timelines. Media planning often starts from scratch, creating inefficiencies that slow deal momentum and make recommendations harder to defend.

AI Media Planner addresses these challenges by translating key campaign information —such as business goals, budgets, and campaign timelines — into clear audience insights, customer profiles, and product recommendations, giving teams a structured starting point for proposal development while keeping decision-making and customization in human hands.

"Proposal creation is where strategy, speed, and confidence all collide," said Ricky Cutler, Product Manager at AdCellerant. "AI Media Planner helps teams move past guesswork by providing intelligent starting points for media planning—while still giving sellers and strategists full control to customize and refine every recommendation."

AI Media Planner: Built for Real-World Digital Marketing Campaigns

AI Media Planner supports a wide range of digital marketing use cases, including retail promotions, travel and tourism campaigns, automotive sales and service initiatives, and healthcare awareness and appointment-driven programs.

Because the feature is embedded directly into Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant partners can incorporate the AI Media Planner into their existing workflows without adding new systems or operational complexity. All recommendations are easily editable and white-labeled, allowing partners to finalize, export, and present media plans under their own brand.

"Our partners want smarter tools, but they also want transparency and control," said Shelby Carlson, COO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "The launch of AI Media Planner reflects our belief that the best results come from pairing advanced technology with human insight, accountability, and expertise."

Part of AdCellerant's Broader AI Strategy

AI Media Planner builds on AdCellerant's broader investment in AI-powered capabilities designed to reduce manual effort, improve clarity, and support scalable growth for partners. These capabilities are delivered within a fully white-labeled platform, allowing partners to present proposals and insights under their own brand.

The feature is now live and available to partners using Ui.Marketing.

