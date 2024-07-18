AdCellerant Receives CPSI ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management System

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant is proud to announce that it has achieved an ISO 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management, through CPSI Certifications Inc . This significant milestone demonstrates AdCellerant's commitment to the highest information security and data protection standards.

AdCellerant has been assessed and approved to the international standard of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System due to their management of information security as it applies to digital marketing technologies and solutions, including information and cloud technology, delivery, operations, infrastructure, and support services.

"Our recent ISO 27001 certification reflects how seriously we take the responsibility of securing data, hardening systems, and being compliant with data privacy regulations," said Douglas Ljung, Compliance Manager at AdCellerant. "Our partners now have another layer of confidence in how we manage their data as this globally recognized certification validates the security, confidentiality, and availability of our entire ecosystem."

About the ISO 27001 Certification

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for managing information security. This rigorous process involves a risk assessment, policy development, employee training, internal audits and reviews, change management, and an external audit.

"AdCellerant has always prioritized partner data security and efficient business processes," said Jonathan Hemnes, executive vice president of engineering at AdCellerant. "We are thrilled that third-party auditors have recognized our commitment and diligence in handling customer data with the utmost respect. Passing our first ISO 27001 audit is a testament to the dedication and care we put into safeguarding the data entrusted to us."

Achieving this certification means enhancing partners' trust, developing a competitive advantage through dedication to information security, increasing risk management, and complying with regulatory and legal requirements.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch and campaign performance, all within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

Contact Information: Meghan Brito | Senior Vice President, Marketing | [email protected]

