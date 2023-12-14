AdCellerant Whitepaper Unveils Strategies for Cracking the Compliance Code in Advertising

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.
DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in digital marketing and technology solutions, AdCellerant is excited to share its latest whitepaper, "Cracking the Compliance Code with AdCellerant." This comprehensive whitepaper breaks down common privacy laws, the risk of ignoring data privacy and security compliance, AdCellerant's compliance program, and more.
"Committing wholeheartedly to compliance, just like we are here at AdCellerant, paves the way for additional revenue streams," said Compliance Manager Douglas Ljung.
The Risks of Ignoring Data Privacy and Security Compliance
Seventy-three percent of consumers are more concerned about the security of their data privacy today than just a few years ago. When it comes to businesses and their partners or vendors, compromised data can significantly impact both parties, such as breaches in confidentiality, a loss of trust, and tarnishing of a brand's reputation and integrity. Aside from how a lack of data security can destroy a brand's image, organizations could face legal battles and financial loss. While this harms the organization, it can also extend to clients and partners.
Watch The Privacy Puzzle: Navigating Data Compliance with Confidence
In our latest webinar, our experts will explore the current privacy and data compliance landscape, its impact on digital marketing, AdCellerant's commitment to data compliance, and what to look for when choosing the right partner. If you want to discuss how AdCellerant suits your organization or need help getting started on compliance in your world, please contact [email protected].
About AdCellerant
AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.
Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation campaign launch to campaign performance. All within a single platform.
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article