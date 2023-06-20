Adcendo Appoints Experienced Drug Developer Dr. Lone H. Ottesen as Chief Medical Officer

News provided by

Adcendo

20 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • Dr. Ottesen brings in-depth global clinical development expertise in oncology, including biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies and ADCs
  • Adcendo further builds its world class team to accelerate development of lead ADC asset uPARAP and to expand its first-in-class ADC pipeline

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on the development of breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancers with a high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lone H. Ottesen as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Ottesen is a highly accomplished drug developer with extensive global clinical development experience across oncology and immune-oncology with a track record of more than 20 years in both early- and late-phase clinical development. Dr. Ottesen held roles of increasing seniority in Global Oncology Development at GSK, Eisai and most recently at AstraZeneca, where
she was Global Clinical Head in Late-Stage Clinical Development. She joins Adcendo from Circio, formerly known as Targovax, where she was Chief Medical Officer and previously Chief Development Officer. She received her MD and PhD at Aarhus University in Denmark.

Michael Pehl, Chief Executive Officer of Adcendo, said "We are delighted to welcome Lone with her extensive global oncology drug development experience to lead our ambitious, clinical development strategy and help maximize the full potential of our unique first-in-class ADC pipeline. Lone brings a distinctive blend of experience in solid tumor oncology, ADCs and biologics within early and late-stage clinical development both at biotech and large pharmaceutical companies. We are extremely fortunate that Lone has joined our outstanding leadership Team of ADC experts as we aim to become a global leader in the field of ADCs."

Lone Ottesen, incoming Chief Medical Officer at Adcendo, said "ADCs are at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cancer chemotherapy, and I am excited to join Adcendo to shape its IND-enabling activities and clinical plans. Adcendo is highly committed to bringing new and tailored ADC treatment options to patients with a high unmet medical need, based on a deep biological understanding of innovative targets, its access to industry leading linker/payload platforms and the longstanding experience of their team in ADC research and development. I am delighted to become part of an innovative company with patient care at the forefront of clinical development."

Dr. Ottesen will be responsible for clinical strategy, development and operations as well as medical affairs for all current and future pipeline assets. She will join Adcendo in early August 2023.

Adcendo has made significant progress in 2023 so far, recently announcing an extension of its Series A financing to 82M EUR to ensure broad development of its first-in-class ADC programs. The Company has also expanded its linker/payload collaboration with Duality Biologics ("Duality") to cover additional novel ADC targets as it further builds out its first-in-class ADC pipeline.

About Adcendo ApS

Adcendo ApS is developing breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of underserved cancers. In 2023, the company completed a Series A extension financing round, taking its funds to 82M EUR to advance into clinical development. Investors include Novo Holdings, Ysios Capital, Pontifax Venture Capital, RA Capital Management, HealthCap and Gilde Healthcare. For further information, please visit www.adcendo.com

About antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

ADCs are a class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drug composed of a targeting antibody linked to a biologically active drug or cytotoxic compound. ADCs combine the unique and very sensitive targeting capabilities of antibodies, with the potent effects of the conjugated cytotoxic drugs, allowing sensitive discrimination between healthy and cancer tissues.

About the uPARAP receptor

uPARAP is a recycling endocytic receptor involved in collagen homeostasis and turnover. uPARAP exhibits a limited expression profile in healthy tissues but is highly upregulated in mesenchymal cancers, including soft-tissue sarcoma & bone sarcoma, making it a highly attractive target for ADC development. In late 2022, Adcendo nominated its ADC development candidate.

SOURCE Adcendo

Also from this source

Adcendo ApS Announces Option License Agreement with Duality Biologics to Enhance Optionality to Further Expand First-in-Class ADC Pipeline

Adcendo ApS to Present Data on the Expression of the Novel ADC target uPARAP in Soft Tissue and Bone Sarcoma at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.