Adcentrx Therapeutics Appoints Meng Jiang as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced executive brings over 20 years of investment leadership to Adcentrx

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcentrx Therapeutics ("Adcentrx"), a biotechnology company revolutionizing Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced today the appointment of Meng Jiang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Jiang joins Adcentrx from CBC Group where she was Senior Managing Director and Management Committee Member. She has been a board member of Adcentrx through CBC Group's seed investment in the company in 2021.

Ms. Jiang has over 20 years of experience in finance, investment banking and M&A transactions. She was a founding member of CBC Group in early 2014 and led the biopharma investment team. Prior to CBC Group, Ms. Jiang also held roles in Far East Horizon, Business Development Asia and UBS Investment Bank in New York. Ms. Jiang graduated with Honors from Wellesley College.

"We are delighted to welcome Meng to Adcentrx's executive leadership team," said Hui Li, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Adcentrx. "She has played a critical part in our success to date through her role at CBC Group and as a member of our Board. We are pleased to have her join the team as our full-time CFO, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration in executing our strategic vision."

"We are glad to see Meng's continued contributions to Adcentrx as Chief Financial Officer," said Fu Wei, Chief Executive Officer at CBC Group. "Building a sustainable and supportive portfolio ecosystem has always been a mission of CBC, with talent being an intrinsic and invaluable part along the journey. With Meng's wealth of experience and competency, we anticipate that our collective efforts will maximise synergy, driving the Company to new heights."

"It is a pleasure and honor to join Adcentrx as the company advances its robust pipeline of groundbreaking ADCs," said Ms. Jiang. "I look forward to continuing to work with the team to help drive Adcentrx's business strategy and foster financial growth, making Adcentrx more impactful in the biotechnology industry by providing therapies for patients with the high unmet needs."

About Adcentrx Therapeutics

Adcentrx is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating breakthroughs in protein conjugate therapeutic development for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. By combining the targeting precision of biologics and the disease fighting power of small molecule payloads, Adcentrx strives to develop next-generation targeted therapies for improving patient treatment options. Adcentrx has pioneered the development of an ADC technology toolbox addressing key components of protein conjugate design to solve challenges typically seen in ADCs. The company's lead program, ADRX-0706, is an ADC targeting Nectin-4 that uses Adcentrx's proprietary i-Conjugation™ technology and novel tubulin inhibitor payload, AP052. ADRX-0706 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial. Adcentrx is additionally building a broad pipeline of ADCs with first-in-class potential.

