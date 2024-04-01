Adcentrx Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Nectin-4 ADC Program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

Preclinical data support clear differentiation of Adcentrx's platform and lead program, ADRX-0706, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcentrx Therapeutics ("Adcentrx"), a biotechnology company revolutionizing Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that preclinical data for ADRX-0706 will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

The three presentations will include preclinical data for Adcentrx's lead ADC program, ADRX-0706. The ADC is comprised of a novel fully human IgG1 antibody targeting human Nectin-4 linked to a novel tubulin inhibitor payload, AP052, through Adcentrx's proprietary i-Conjugation™ technology using a cleavable linker and stable conjugation chemistry. This novel platform technology generates highly stable ADCs with a drug-antibody ratio of eight (DAR 8), substantially expanding the therapeutic window of auristatin-based ADCs beyond existing vedotin technology. The preclinical data presentations show improved therapeutic window of ADRX-0706, enhanced bystander effect and improved payload delivery to Nectin-4 expressing tumors while minimizing exposure to normal tissues.

Details of the three AACR poster presentations are below:

Presentation Title: Preclinical characterization of ADRX-0706: A next-generation anti-Nectin-4 antibody-drug conjugate with improved therapeutic window

Abstract Number: 1891

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Bispecific Antibodies

Presentation Title: ADRX-0706 Nectin-4 antibody-drug conjugate PK/PD characterization elucidates its widened therapeutic window

Abstract Number: 1902

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Bispecific Antibodies

Presentation Title: Advancing a novel tubulin-inhibitor ADC technology: The Adcentrx auristatin platform offers enhanced efficacy and safety profiles compared to vedotin technology

Abstract Number: 1909

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Bispecific Antibodies

About ADRX-0706

ADRX-0706 is a fully proprietary ADC product candidate discovered by Adcentrx. The antibody component targets Nectin-4, a cell surface adhesion protein over-expressed in multiple human cancers and associated with poor disease prognosis. ADRX-0706 has a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile in preclinical models, and has demonstrated significant efficacy across a variety of tumor indications in vitro and in vivo. ADRX-0706 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial.

For more information about the ADRX-0706 Phase 1a/b clinical trial, please refer to the Study ID NCT06036121 on ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Adcentrx Therapeutics

Adcentrx is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating breakthroughs in protein conjugate therapeutic development for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Adcentrx has pioneered the development of an ADC technology platform addressing key components of protein conjugate design to solve challenges typically seen in ADCs. In addition to ADRX-0706, Adcentrx is developing a robust pipeline of ADCs with first-in-class potential.

For more information about Adcentrx and its innovative ADC technologies, please visit https://adcentrx.com.

